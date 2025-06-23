Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured Iran of support following the attack on its nuclear sites

Putin made the promise on Monday when he hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow

Putin condemned President Donald Trump's attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, maintaining that there was no justification for such a move

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Moscow - On Monday, June 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Iran's foreign minister there was no justification for the United States bombing of his country and that Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iran's foreign minister in Moscow. Photo credit: Reuters

Source: UGC

Putin rages over US attack on Iran, assures of support

Putin stated this when he hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in Moscow, two days after US President Donald Trump sent US bomber planes to strike Iran's three main nuclear sites.

"The absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran has no basis and no justification," Putin told Araqchi in televised comments.

"For our part, we are making efforts to assist the Iranian people," he added.

"I am very glad that you are in Moscow today, this will give us the opportunity to discuss all these pressing issues and think together about how we could get out of today's situation."

There is fresh tension as Russian President Putin assured Russia would help Iran after US attack. Photo credit: @khamenei_ir, GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Source: Getty Images

Araqchi told Putin that Iran was conducting legitimate self-defence, and thanked Russia for condemning the US actions.

As reported by Reuters, he conveyed best wishes to Putin from Iran's supreme leader and president.

"Russia is today on the right side of history and international law," said Araqchi.

However, it was unclear what Russia might do to support Iran, an important ally with which Putin signed a strategic cooperation treaty in January. That agreement did not include a mutual defence clause.

Israel: Iran takes major action against US

Legit.ng earlier reported that hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed the attack on Iran's nuclear sites, the Iranian parliament approved the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz would reportedly impact global oil supply, cause a sharp spike in prices and temporarily restrict the ability of US warships to exit the Persian Gulf.

Amid its ongoing conflict with Israel and the US, Iran has hinted it may close the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and its Gulf Arab neighbours.

Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict

Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iran executed Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh, a man, reportedly found guilty of spying for Israel, as fighting between the two countries entered its 11th day.

The Iranian judiciary confirmed this development and said Shayesteh was convicted of attempting to pass on “sensitive information” to Mossad, the Israeli intelligence service.

The man, Shayesteh, was arrested in late 2023 and accused of leading what authorities described as “a cyber-team affiliated with Mossad.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng