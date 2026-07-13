Turkey's eVisa system allows eligible travellers to obtain an official entry permit entirely online without visiting a consulate or embassy

Applicants can complete the process from anywhere with internet access by submitting required details and paying via Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay

The Turkish government has now released the list of documents needed for eVisa application for citizens of eligible countries

Turkey has outlined the requirements and process for obtaining an electronic visa, offering eligible travellers a faster and more convenient route to entry without the need to visit a Turkish mission or apply at a port of entry.

The Turkish government has listed 48 countries whose citizens are eligible to apply for the eVisa.

Turkey publishes documents eligible foreigners can use for its eVisa application. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Documents and Requirements for Turkey eVisa Applicants

To be eligible, travellers must hold a passport or an accepted substitute travel document. Under Turkey's Law on Foreigners and International Protection, the document must remain valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the visa or permitted stay, not merely the travel dates themselves.

Additional requirements may apply depending on an applicant's nationality. The system informs users of any extra conditions after they select their country of travel document and intended travel dates, meaning requirements can vary from one applicant to the next.

The eVisa system is positioned as a time-saving option for those who qualify, removing the need to schedule appointments, submit physical documents, or queue at embassies. Eligibility, however, is determined by nationality, and not all countries are included in the scheme.

What Turkey's eVisa System Offers

The Turkish eVisa serves as an official authorisation to enter and travel within the country. It functions as a digital alternative to visas issued through traditional embassy channels, and the entire application can be completed online from any location with internet access. Applicants fill in the required personal and travel details, then complete payment using a Mastercard, Visa, or UnionPay card.

Once an application is approved, the eVisa is made available via a download link provided at the final stage of the process. The same link is also sent to the applicant by email. While border control officers can verify eVisas directly through their own systems, travellers are encouraged to carry a copy of the document, whether saved on a mobile device or printed out, as a precaution against any technical difficulties at the port of entry.

It is worth noting that holding a valid eVisa does not guarantee entry. Turkish border officials retain the right to refuse admission to any traveller, including eVisa holders, without being required to provide a reason.

Japan releases countries eligible for its eVisa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan updated its eVisa eligibility list in May 2026, opening online visa applications to nationals residing in several countries across the world.

The update shared how travellers from selected countries can apply directly through the Japan eVisa website.

Nationals from some other countries face different application requirements and must apply through accredited agencies.

Source: Legit.ng