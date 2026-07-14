The French government published the categories of foreign nationals eligible for visa waivers to enter its overseas territories in 2026

Nationals of South Africa, India, China, UAE, and nine other countries qualify for waivers based on holding a valid multi-entry French consular visa

EU, EEA, and Swiss citizens, as well as holders of valid Schengen residence permits, are also exempt from visa requirements for French overseas territories

The French government has outlined the categories of foreign nationals who do not need a visa to enter its overseas territories in 2026.

It covers three broad grounds: nationality, possession of a residence permit, and holding of a long-stay visa.

French government outlines visa exemptions for overseas territories based on nationality, residence permits, and long‑stay visas. Photo credit: Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies based on nationality

According to French government, citizens of all European Union member states, European Economic Area countries, and Switzerland are automatically exempt from visa requirements when travelling to French overseas territories.

Beyond Europe, nationals of 13 countries qualify for a waiver specifically where they hold a multi-entry visa issued by a French consular authority, with a validity period of between six months and five years.

Those countries are:

Bahrain

Belarus

China

India

Indonesia

Kuwait

Oman

Qatar

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Thailand

the United Arab Emirates.

Additionally, nationals of countries listed in the ministerial orders specific to each overseas territory may also be eligible, depending on the territory concerned.

Residence permits and long-stay visas

Foreign nationals outside the nationality-based categories can still qualify for a waiver through their documentation. Three groups fall under this provision.

First, anyone holding a valid residence permit issued either by a French prefecture or by any Schengen Area state is eligible. Second, personnel attached to diplomatic and consular missions who carry a special card issued by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs are also covered. Third, holders of a valid long-stay visa issued by a Schengen Area state may enter French overseas territories without an additional visa.

The French government noted that a visa waiver is not automatic for all applicants who appear to meet the listed conditions, and eligibility ultimately depends on the specific overseas territory being visited, as each territory operates under its own ministerial order.

Multi‑entry visa holders from 13 countries qualify for French overseas territory entry without additional visas. Photo credit: Thomas Padilla / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries that can visit South Africa without visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has published an official list of countries whose citizens are permitted to enter the country without a visa, covering more than 100 nations across Africa, Europe, Asia, the Americas, and beyond.

The list includes several major African nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Ethiopia, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, Madagascar, Mauritius, Seychelles, Lesotho, the Kingdom of Eswatini, Liberia, Guinea, Benin, Gabon, Mali, Niger, Cape Verde, Comoros, Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

Accoring to South African government, holders of the African Union Laissez-Passer and the SADC Laissez-Passer are also granted visa-free entry, alongside United Nations Laissez-Passer holders, extending the exemption beyond individual country passports to recognised supranational travel documents.

Source: Legit.ng