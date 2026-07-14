Greece has published the names of two African countries whose citizens do not need visas

The Greek government said citizens of these countries have the right to stay for up to days

Aside from the two countries, several countries on other continents enjoy the same privilege in Greece

Greece, a popular country in the southern part of Europe, has released the names of only two African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the country.

The Greek government stated in an official publication that citizens of these two African countries do not need a visa to travel to Greece.

Greece reveals 2 African countries whose citizens can enter without a visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Getty images/FABRICE COFFRINI /bankrx/Federica Grassi

Source: Getty Images

Greece mentions names of eligible African countries

Greece also explained that citizens of these countries can stay in the country for up to 90 days.

On the website of the Greek government, it was clearly stated that citizens of about 30 countries can visit Greece without a visa. However, out of the total number, only two are African countries.

Greece: Names of the African countries

The names of the two eligible African countries are below:

Mauritius

Seychelles

To access the website where the names of these countries, including the two African countries above, are listed, follow the link below.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Portugal published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Portugal's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Belgium: African countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.

The report explained that only a few African countries qualify for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while nationals of most African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Source: Legit.ng