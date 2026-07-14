Greece Publishes Names of 2 African Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Need Visa to Visit the Country
- Greece has published the names of two African countries whose citizens do not need visas
- The Greek government said citizens of these countries have the right to stay for up to days
- Aside from the two countries, several countries on other continents enjoy the same privilege in Greece
Greece, a popular country in the southern part of Europe, has released the names of only two African countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter the country.
The Greek government stated in an official publication that citizens of these two African countries do not need a visa to travel to Greece.
Greece mentions names of eligible African countries
Greece also explained that citizens of these countries can stay in the country for up to 90 days.
On the website of the Greek government, it was clearly stated that citizens of about 30 countries can visit Greece without a visa. However, out of the total number, only two are African countries.
Greece: Names of the African countries
The names of the two eligible African countries are below:
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
To access the website where the names of these countries, including the two African countries above, are listed, follow the link below.
In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that Portugal published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that only Mauritius and Seychelles qualify for Portugal's visa-free entry policy, while citizens of other African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Belgium: African countries eligible for visa-free entry
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Belgium published an official list of African countries whose citizens can travel to the country without a visa.
The report explained that only a few African countries qualify for Belgium's visa-free entry policy, while nationals of most African countries are still required to obtain a visa before travelling.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng