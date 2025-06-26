Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared victory over Israel following a 12-day conflict, despite the loss of senior military figures and strikes on nuclear sites

He warned the United States against future attacks, vowing retaliation against American bases in the Middle East

Meanwhile, the IAEA confirmed that Iran’s key Fordow nuclear facility has been left inoperative following U.S. bombardment

In his first public address since the ceasefire took effect, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei proclaimed what he described as a victory over Israel and criticised the United States for its military intervention in the conflict.

Speaking from an undisclosed location between the Iranian flag and a portrait of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, Khamenei addressed the nation in pre-recorded remarks broadcast on state television.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Declares Victory Over Israel, Says US Strikes Achieved Nothing. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

He stated that Iran had dealt a significant blow to U.S. forces in retaliation for attacks on Iranian military and nuclear infrastructure during the 12-day war.

“The Islamic Republic slapped America in the face. It attacked one of the important American bases in the region,” he said, referencing Iran’s missile strike on a key U.S. military installation in Qatar following Washington’s support for Israeli strikes.

Khamenei, 86, dismissed U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that America’s attacks had crippled Iran’s nuclear capabilities. He countered that the U.S. “gained no achievement” and had only intervened to protect Israel from imminent defeat after Tehran’s missiles breached its defences.

Fordow centrifuges disabled following U.S. bombing

Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed that centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow facility—an essential component of its nuclear enrichment programme—were now “no longer operational.” The watchdog said it had not yet received a response from Tehran regarding the resumption of inspections.

Despite Washington’s declaration that Iran’s nuclear infrastructure had been “obliterated” with massive ordnance, early intelligence assessments from within the Trump administration appeared to cast doubt on the scope of the damage.

Khamenei warns of retaliation against future U.S. attacks

In a stern warning, Khamenei pledged that Iran would retaliate against any future military action by striking U.S. assets across the Middle East. He also dismissed calls for Iranian capitulation, underscoring the regime’s unwillingness to bow to American pressure.

“The U.S. President Trump unveiled the truth and made it clear that Americans won’t be satisfied with anything less than surrender… such an event will never happen,” Khamenei declared.

He emphasised that Iran maintained the capacity to strike vital American targets in the region, describing this as “a major incident” that could be repeated if provoked.

Competing claims of victory as regional tensions simmer

The Israeli government also claimed success in the aftermath of the conflict. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed a “historic victory,” asserting that Israel had neutralised the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

Shortly after Khamenei’s speech, Netanyahu posted an image alongside President Trump with the caption: “We will continue to work together to defeat our common enemies.”

With no formal resolution in sight and a resumption of IAEA inspections pending, the ceasefire remains precarious. Regional observers warn that continued hostilities—direct or by proxy—could reignite conflict at any moment.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng