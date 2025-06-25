A US codified document of an intelligence report has concluded that the recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities did not destroy the nuclear programme completely

This came amid Israel's Prime Minister's claim of victory in the 12-day war, while accepting a ceasefire proposal

According to the intelligence report, the United States' entering into the war would only set Iran back for a few months in achieving its nuclear power

The United States' intelligence report has concluded that American strikes did not destroy Iran's nuclear facilities, but set the country back just a few months behind schedule. This is as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed victory in the 12-day war.

On Tuesday, June 24, Israel and Iran reportedly agreed to a ceasefire, a development that ended the 12-day tit-for-tat strikes between the two countries. At the weekend, US President Donald Trump joined the war with bunker-busting bombs, targeting three key Iranian nuclear sites.

Level of damage to Iran's nuclear facilities

However, Yahoo News reported that a classified preliminary US intelligence report concluded that the bombardment by America on Iran's nuclear sites only set back its nuclear programme by some months.

On the other hand, President Trump on Tuesday, June 25, stated that "THE NUCLEAR SITES IN IRAN ARE COMPLETELY DESTROYED!"

Trump had earlier maintained that Iran was not winning the war and urged the Islamic Republic to suspend the nuclear programme and return to the negotiating table with immediate effect.

Following Iran's retaliation with a missile attack on the US base in Qatar, the United States President Donald Trump called for the de-escalation of the war and announced a truce deal between the two countries.

Trump bombs Iran's nuclear site

Trump said that American forces struck Iranian nuclear facilities successfully. He also said that the attacks happened in three nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan in Iran, and that his country's planes are no longer in Iranian airspace.

Israel has continued to attack Iran, and its forces have continued to target military facilities and nuclear sites. On the other hand, Iran has launched some drones into Israeli territory.

Trump rebukes his director of intelligence

Al Jazeerah reported that President Trump recently rebuked his director of national intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard, publicly, stating that she was wrong to have claimed that there was no evidence that Iran was building a nuclear weapon.

According to Iran, over 400 people have been killed and no less than 3,056 others were wounded in America-backed Israel started attacking Iran on Friday, June 13. In Israel, officials said the Iranian missiles have killed 24 people.

Trump expresses confidence that Israel will win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States President Donald Trump said that everyone in Tehran, the Iranian capital, should leave the city, adding that Iran is not winning the ongoing war against Israel.

Trump said he had warned the Iranian authorities to sign the nuclear deal, adding that they just decided to go to war, in which they cannot win, stressing that "it was just a waste of human life".

Trump stated that "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon". The US president gave the warning amid the renewed attack from Israel on Tehran.

