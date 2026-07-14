A TikTok video showing four newly called barristers celebrating their mother went viral, with an emotional caption

All four daughters became lawyers, a feat that moved thousands of netizens on the TikTok app

Nigerians flooded the comments to praise the mother, with many noting the enormous sacrifice of training even one child through law school

A Nigerian mother has become the talk of social media after a heartwarming video emerged.

The video showed all four of her daughters freshly called to the bar, each one dressed in the unmistakable black robes, white jabots, and curly wigs of a newly qualified barrister.

Woman rejoices as her daughters get called to bar. Photo credit: @jeddyshotit/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

4 daughters get called to bar

The TikTok clip, posted by @jeddyshotit, captured an emotional celebration with an on-screen caption that read: "Mummy, We are grateful ❤️."

The four young ladies gathered around their mother to mark the occasion, a moment that quickly touched viewers who understood just how much financial and personal sacrifice raising four law graduates demands.

Law school in Nigeria is widely regarded as one of the most gruelling academic paths a student can take.

Beyond the years spent studying at university, graduates must pass through the Nigerian Law School before earning the right to be called to the bar.

For one mother to have shepherded all four of her children through that entire process is a feat that left commenters genuinely moved.

Reactions as mum celebrates lawyer daughters

TikTok users reacted to the post in the comments section.

@Sui Generis said:

"Omo Mummy tried ooo. Do you know what is it mean to train just one person through law school? God bless her."

@Miztobi wrote:

"Somebody should look for mummy trouble. I want to see something. Congratulations Mummy."

@Princess said:

"Congratulations to you all. I've also seen a family of 6 doctors (4 children including both parents). A Gynecologist, Pedestrian, Opthalmologist, Dentist, Orthopedic surgeon and the father is a consultant."

@Chubby~Dee added:

"Ahhhh 4 daughters same profession omg I know laws have different categories but 2 would have chosen differently professions anyway kiddos to ur mummy she is a big hero."

See the post below:

Nigerian lawyer dances for her father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady dressed in a barrister's wig and legal robes celebrated her call-to-bar ceremony by dancing joyfully for her father.

The proud father arrived in a striking navy blue embroidered agbada and black top hat, and was introduced to the crowd as 'the Father of the lawyer'.

Source: Legit.ng