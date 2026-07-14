National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu received a high-level US delegation led by Frank Garcia, the newly confirmed Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, in Abuja on Monday

Garcia's visit marked his first official trip to Nigeria since assuming office on June 1, 2026, as part of a wider West Africa tour covering Côte d'Ivoire and Mali

Ribadu said the meeting reviewed progress under the Nigeria-US Joint Working Group and reaffirmed both countries' commitment to deeper security cooperation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu hosted a senior United States diplomatic team in Abuja, with newly confirmed Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia

Garcia on Monday, July 13, 2026, led the delegation on his first official engagement in Nigeria since taking office.

Ribadu praises the US partnership with Frank Garcia's arrival. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

Garcia assumed his role on June 1, 2026, ending a vacancy that had stretched for more than a year in the Africa portfolio, during which the position had been occupied by a series of acting officials.

As reported by The Punch, his Abuja visit falls within a West Africa tour scheduled to run from July 11 to 18, with Côte d'Ivoire and Mali also on his itinerary.

Ribadu described the talks as a reinforcement of the long-standing relationship between the two countries.

He said the session built on existing frameworks for bilateral engagement and assessed the work carried out through the Nigeria-US Joint Working Group.

Writing via his X handle, @NuhuRibadu, he stated that:

"In consolidating the gains of our partnership with the United States, I received a high-level delegation led by the new Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Frank Garcia, on his first official visit to Nigeria since assuming office."

"My meeting with them strengthened the strong and enduring Nigeria–US partnership and assessed progress under the Joint Working Group, restating our shared commitment to deeper dialogue, cooperation and mutual security priorities."

Garcia's background and significance of visit

Garcia brings a substantial defence and intelligence background to the Africa role. He spent 28 years in the US Navy before transitioning to Capitol Hill.

He served as a senior adviser to the chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and as staff director for the Defence Intelligence and Overhead Architecture Subcommittee.

His confirmation to the State Department post was seen as a significant appointment given the prolonged absence of a confirmed official in the Africa bureau.

The visit to Nigeria, one of the continent's most strategically significant countries, signals an early priority for Garcia's tenure as he begins in-person engagement with key African partners.

The Joint Working Group referenced by Ribadu serves as a structured bilateral mechanism through which Nigeria and the United States coordinate on shared security concerns, including counterterrorism and regional stability in West Africa.

Ribadu, US envoy discuss security cooperation. Photo credit: @NuhuRibadu

Source: Twitter

UK envoy, Ribadu hold high-level talks

Recall that UK Special Envoy David Smith discussed Nigeria's security challenges with NSA Ribadu.

The meetings aim to strengthen interfaith dialogue and promote peaceful coexistence across Nigeria.

Smith emphasised the importance of Nigerian-led progress for freedom of religion and national cohesion.

Ribadu meets US VP, Secretary of State

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Ribadu held counterterrorism talks with US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The Nigerian and US governments strengthened intelligence-sharing and military cooperation against Boko Haram and ISIS-linked threats.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appreciated continued US training and intelligence support for Nigerian security operations.

Source: Legit.ng