US President Donald Trump has lashed out at the leaders of Israel and Iran hours after he announced that both leaders have agreed to a ceasefire

Trump strongly condemned Israel's violation of ceasefire and its resumption of strikes on Iran, calling on the leader to stop the bombing

Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israeli military had vowed to strike the “heart of Tehran” after Iran violated a ceasefire agreement by launching a new missile attack

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

US President Donald Trump has said that Israel and Iran have both violated the ceasefire, but that he was “really unhappy” with Israel.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel during a meeting with President Trump this month. Photo credit: Eric Lee/The New York Times

Source: UGC

Trump reacts after Israel vows retaliatory attack on Iran

As reported by Al Jazeera, on Tuesday, June 24, President Trump called on Israel to stop dropping bombs and to “Bring your pilots home, now.”

Legit.ng reported that Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had ordered “intense strikes” on Tehran, accusing Iran of violating the truce brokered by the US and Qatar.

Reacting, Iran denied the claim, and its top security body warned its forces stand ready to respond decisively to any Israeli violations.

US President Donald Trump have accused Israel and Iran of violating ceasefire agreement. Photo credit: US President Donald Trump

Source: UGC

Trump reacts after Iran fires missiles at US base

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iran fired a salvo of missiles at a US military base in Qatar on Monday, June 23, in retaliation for the attacks on its nuclear sites a day earlier.

Iran said more than 400 people, including 13 children, have been killed and at least 3,056 others wounded since Israel launched its attack on June 13. In Israel, at least 24 people have been killed in Iranian strikes.

Of the 14 missiles fired at a U.S. base in Qatar, Trump, in a post shared on his X page, said that “13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction.”

Trump described Iran's attack as very weak and stated that Iran might be able to “now proceed to peace and harmony” and he said would encourage Israel to do the same.

Trump faces impeachment threat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that US President Donald Trump is facing calls for impeachment following his decision to order military strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran without congressional approval.

The strikes, which Trump labelled "successful," have ignited widespread backlash, both from Democrats and members of his own Republican Party in the US Senate.

US Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has described Trump's bombing of Iran's nuclear sites as a constitutional violation.

Read more about Iran vs Israel conflict

Iran vs Israel conflict: US alert citizens in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US Mission barred embassy staff from Abuja military and government sites amid heightened global security concerns, effective Monday, June 23.

In its advisory, the US urged Americans in Nigeria to avoid large gatherings, stay alert in public spaces, and review personal security plans.

Consular services in Abuja and Lagos would remain open, while Nigerian authorities were yet to respond to the latest security alert.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng