Canada Releases Portal to Check Countries Whose Citizens are Eligible for Visa-Free or eTA Entry
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched an interactive web portal to help travelers instantly identify their specific entry documents
- The system adapts in real-time, delivering unique outcomes (such as an eTA, a full Visitor Visa, or an outright exemption) based on user selections
- In an editorial walkthrough using a traveler with a Nigerian passport and no US permanent residency, the portal outlines a mandatory Visitor Visa requirement at a fee of CAN $100
The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released an easy-to-navigate online portal where travelers can seamlessly determine their entry requirements before booking a flight
Planning an international trip often brings up one major question: Do I need a visa? If Canada is your next destination (whether you are traveling for leisure, business, or mapping out your journey as a fan attending the concluding FIFA World Cup 2026 matches) knowing your entry requirements is the crucial first step.
To take the guesswork out of travel planning, the interactive tool determines whether you need a traditional Visitor Visa, an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), or just a valid passport. Because the system adapts in real-time, your final outcome depends entirely on the answers you provide at each stage.
Here is an editorial walkthrough of how the tool functions, using a step-by-step example for a traveler using a Nigerian passport without US permanent residency.
The Step-by-Step Portal Journey
When you navigate to the official IRCC website to check your eligibility, you will be guided through a sequence of questions. Here is how a typical assessment unfolds:
Step 1: Method of Travel
The tool first determines how you will physically cross the Canadian border. Your entry requirements can change depending on whether you are arriving by air or land.
Options:
- By air, arriving at a Canadian airport
- By car, train, bus or boat (including cruise ship)
Selection for this scenario: By air, arriving at a Canadian airport
Step 2: Canadian Citizenship Status
Next, the portal verifies if you already hold legal status in Canada that overrides standard foreign national entry requirements.
- Options:
- No, I’m not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada
- I’m a dual Canadian citizen (a citizen of Canada and another country)
- I’m a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada
- Selection for this scenario: No, I’m not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada
Step 3: Purpose of Travel
The IRCC categorizes visitors by intent. This includes regular tourism, family visits, short-term business, study, work, or simple airport transit.
- Options:
- Visit as a tourist (including fans attending FIFA World Cup 26™ matches)
- Travel through Canada to another destination (transit)
- Attend a meeting, conference or trade show (you’re coming to Canada on business)
- Visit family
- Study
- Work
- Selection for this scenario: Visit as a tourist (including fans attending FIFA World Cup 26 matches)
Step 4: Type of Travel Document
You must specify the exact legal document you will use to travel.
- Options:
- Passport
- Alien’s passport for stateless persons
- Permit to re-enter the US (I-327)
- US Refugee Travel Document (I-571)
- Other refugee travel document for non-citizens
- I don’t have a valid passport or travel document
- Selection for this scenario: Passport
Step 5: Country Code of Your Passport
The tool requires you to select the country code matching your passport's issuing authority. You must select carefully, as similar codes represent completely different jurisdictions.
- Selection for this scenario: Nigeria (NGA)
Step 6: US Permanent Residency Status
Because lawful permanent residents of the United States (Green Card holders) fall under specialized, simplified eTA exemptions regardless of their original nationality, the system explicitly screens for this status.
- Options:
- Yes
- No
- Selection for this scenario: No
The Verdict: Understanding Your Result
Based on the specific path chosen above (a Nigerian citizen traveling by air as a tourist without US permanent residency), the IRCC portal generates a definitive result page outlining the necessary document, costs, and terms:
Factor
Requirement Detail
Required Document
Visitor Visa (Temporary Resident Visa) & a valid passport
Cost
CAN $100 (Standard application fee)
Validity
Single entry or multiple entries; up to a maximum of 10 years
Duration of Stay
Up to 6 months per visit
When It's Needed
Must be held to board your flight and presented at the Canadian port of entry
It is important to note that an approved visa or eTA does not guarantee automatic entry into Canada. Border services officers make the final determination at the port of entry.
The tool reminds travelers that an individual can be deemed inadmissible (meaning they are legally barred from entering the country) for reasons including:
- Criminal Convictions: This includes major offenses as well as crimes that might be classified as misdemeanors in other countries, such as driving while impaired (DUI).
- Security Risks: Any history linked to espionage, subversion, or violence.
- Medical Conditions: Health issues that could pose a danger to public health or place an excessive demand on Canada's publicly funded health and social services.
Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.
The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng