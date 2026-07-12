Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched an interactive web portal to help travelers instantly identify their specific entry documents

The system adapts in real-time, delivering unique outcomes (such as an eTA, a full Visitor Visa, or an outright exemption) based on user selections

In an editorial walkthrough using a traveler with a Nigerian passport and no US permanent residency, the portal outlines a mandatory Visitor Visa requirement at a fee of CAN $100

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has released an easy-to-navigate online portal where travelers can seamlessly determine their entry requirements before booking a flight

Planning an international trip often brings up one major question: Do I need a visa? If Canada is your next destination (whether you are traveling for leisure, business, or mapping out your journey as a fan attending the concluding FIFA World Cup 2026 matches) knowing your entry requirements is the crucial first step.

Checking travel information on the Canadian immigration website is the safest route. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

To take the guesswork out of travel planning, the interactive tool determines whether you need a traditional Visitor Visa, an Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA), or just a valid passport. Because the system adapts in real-time, your final outcome depends entirely on the answers you provide at each stage.

Here is an editorial walkthrough of how the tool functions, using a step-by-step example for a traveler using a Nigerian passport without US permanent residency.

The Step-by-Step Portal Journey

When you navigate to the official IRCC website to check your eligibility, you will be guided through a sequence of questions. Here is how a typical assessment unfolds:

Step 1: Method of Travel

The tool first determines how you will physically cross the Canadian border. Your entry requirements can change depending on whether you are arriving by air or land.

Options:

By air, arriving at a Canadian airport

By car, train, bus or boat (including cruise ship)

Selection for this scenario: By air, arriving at a Canadian airport

It is important to know the exact travel requirements to not fall into scam Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Step 2: Canadian Citizenship Status

Next, the portal verifies if you already hold legal status in Canada that overrides standard foreign national entry requirements.

Options:

No, I’m not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada I’m a dual Canadian citizen (a citizen of Canada and another country) I’m a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada

Selection for this scenario: No, I’m not a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada

Step 3: Purpose of Travel

The IRCC categorizes visitors by intent. This includes regular tourism, family visits, short-term business, study, work, or simple airport transit.

Options:

Visit as a tourist (including fans attending FIFA World Cup 26™ matches) Travel through Canada to another destination (transit) Attend a meeting, conference or trade show (you’re coming to Canada on business) Visit family Study Work

Selection for this scenario: Visit as a tourist (including fans attending FIFA World Cup 26 matches)

Step 4: Type of Travel Document

You must specify the exact legal document you will use to travel.

Options:

Passport Alien’s passport for stateless persons Permit to re-enter the US (I-327) US Refugee Travel Document (I-571) Other refugee travel document for non-citizens I don’t have a valid passport or travel document

Selection for this scenario: Passport

Step 5: Country Code of Your Passport

The tool requires you to select the country code matching your passport's issuing authority. You must select carefully, as similar codes represent completely different jurisdictions.

Selection for this scenario: Nigeria (NGA)

Step 6: US Permanent Residency Status

Because lawful permanent residents of the United States (Green Card holders) fall under specialized, simplified eTA exemptions regardless of their original nationality, the system explicitly screens for this status.

Options:

Yes No

Selection for this scenario: No

The Verdict: Understanding Your Result

Based on the specific path chosen above (a Nigerian citizen traveling by air as a tourist without US permanent residency), the IRCC portal generates a definitive result page outlining the necessary document, costs, and terms:

Factor Requirement Detail Required Document Visitor Visa (Temporary Resident Visa) & a valid passport Cost CAN $100 (Standard application fee) Validity Single entry or multiple entries; up to a maximum of 10 years Duration of Stay Up to 6 months per visit When It's Needed Must be held to board your flight and presented at the Canadian port of entry

It is important to note that an approved visa or eTA does not guarantee automatic entry into Canada. Border services officers make the final determination at the port of entry.

The tool reminds travelers that an individual can be deemed inadmissible (meaning they are legally barred from entering the country) for reasons including:

Criminal Convictions: This includes major offenses as well as crimes that might be classified as misdemeanors in other countries, such as driving while impaired (DUI).

This includes major offenses as well as crimes that might be classified as misdemeanors in other countries, such as driving while impaired (DUI). Security Risks: Any history linked to espionage, subversion, or violence.

Any history linked to espionage, subversion, or violence. Medical Conditions: Health issues that could pose a danger to public health or place an excessive demand on Canada's publicly funded health and social services.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng