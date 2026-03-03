Outspoken cleric, Prophet David Owuor, predicted a "historic war" between Israel and Iran, eventually requiring a peace treaty

Prophet Owuor described a purported vision of massive aircraft raids in 'an unprecedented Middle East conflict'

The prophetic message emphasised preparation for 'the coming of the Messiah' amid escalating tensions in parts of the world

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering international affairs.

Tehran, Iran - A throwback video has resurfaced showing controversial Kenyan preacher Prophet David Owuor prophesying that the conflict between Iran and Israel “is a war that will eventually require a peace treaty between Israel and the Arab states.”

Recorded on October 3, 2024, the video features Owuor, leader of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness, warning about the escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, describing it as a “historic war.”

Old video of David Owuor predicting a serious conflict between Benjamin Netanyahu-led Israel and Iran, formerly led by Ali Khamenei, resurfaces. Photo credit: @RepentanceNews, @netanyahu, @fr_Khamenei

Source: Twitter

He said:

“The Lord has spoken with me today (October 3, 2024) about a massive war that is coming to Israel. Very, very massive. And the Lord showed me a lot of aircraft. A massive raid. It's going to be a raid. It is going to shock the earth. But in that conversation, I was working at the computer. I was trying to connect some calculus and connect it together with some things to do with aerospace, satellites, GPS positioning, and then artificial intelligence.

"I was working on that in the computer in the dream. And then all of a sudden, I got a solution.

"All of a sudden, I got a breakthrough, a solution so it can now be applied. It can now be applied by bombs and aircraft. And so when I was walking out in joy, right when I turned right like this, I met Michael, the great prince who protects your people, Michael, the archangel, the one that fought the devil, Lucifer, and flushed him out of heaven. And when I met him there, he's huge because where my head ends is where his knee is. And so he had to bend. He wanted to greet me, bend like this and greeted me. And then I explained to him that I made a breakthrough because I was to report to him.

"Then he said, let's go in and see. So he sits on my right-hand side and at the computer, I showed him. Then after that is when I saw a massive number of aircraft coming to raid. After raid and going back (sic). And I saw others on the left crossing between buildings like this."

Prophet Owuor continued:

“So it's going to be a massive, massive war coming to the Middle East involving Israel and Iran. It's going to be a shocker. And remember the flame that comes out of there, I saw already in 2005. It goes as far as the left is to as far as the right is and goes all the way up. Heaven up there. And in between there are small, small, small, small, small flames. This is a historic flame, fire that has never been seen since the earth was created.

"So a huge fire. And then in between small, small, small flames, that's when I knew it's a nuclear explosion. Either knocked out and exploded or a nuclear weapon is used by Israel. And so, this is the war that is coming when Israel will respond. And we are also curious to know maybe Iran will try to respond also in a wave. But I think the first knockout will be so massive that their aircraft will be knocked on the ground; none of them will come up. So there's a massive war coming in Israel. It's very historic.

"And I see a massive number of aircraft, I don't know if there are 30 or 200, that went and raided and came out in another wave again. So it's going to be really, really serious war in Iran. The Messiah is coming. For the church, you know that that means the Messiah is coming."

He added:

“The Lord is saying you need to prepare because that level of war is a war that will eventually require a peace treaty between Israel and the Arab states. And that tells you clearly that the rapture has happened.

"I'm not saying that that war happens before the rapture or after the rapture. The Bible says nobody knows the day or the hour. But I'm saying when you see escalation about war like that, historic war, then these are the kinds of wars that will demand a peace treaty. And then a peace broker, the Antichrist, will show up. But for now, there is a massive, massive war to take place between Israel and Iran. I've seen a massive raid by a large number of aircraft, a shock and all, overwhelming.

"The Messiah is coming. Thank you.”

Prophet Owuor's YouTube video can be watched in full below:

Reactions to Prophet Owuor's Israel-Iran war prophecy

The resurfaced prophecy has started generating reactions from internet users. Legit.ng captured some X comments below:

@ChrisMidamba wrote on X on Tuesday, March 3, 2026:

"As taught consistently by Prophet Dr. David Owuor, global conflict, especially tensions surrounding Israel and the Middle East, are prophetic markers. He has long warned that when nations rage and alliances shift suddenly, the Church must wake up. These events are not political accidents. They are spiritual signals.

"He has emphasised repentance, holiness, and separation from sin as the only safe path in this hour. While the world celebrates compromise, heaven is calling for righteousness. The message has been consistent: prepare the way for the glorious coming of the Messiah."

@LarmekO42383 said via X:

"And remember that also the same Tongue that prophesied Coronavirus and Gaza war and they were fulfilled to the letter. One day, they will bring the Messiah."

Beatrice Mutali said via X:

"These events are prophecy fulfilment that tell the church that her hour of going to hide for a little while in the shadow of the Most High."

Legit.ng had reported how Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in Israeli attacks, with United States (US) support, on Saturday, February 28. He was 86 years old.

Per Reuters, top Iranian figures were also eliminated in the strikes, along with Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandson.

Heightened Iran and Middle East tensions prompt safety advisories across the globe following the Arab country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing. Photo credit: @TheRealKeStar

Source: Twitter

President Donald Trump said Sunday, March 1, that 48 Iranian leaders have been killed in the US-Israeli bombardments of the country and that the offensive is “very positive.” The killings mark one of the most significant blows to Iran’s leadership since the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Trump was quoted as saying in an interview by Fox News:

“Nobody can believe the success we are having; 48 leaders are gone in one shot. And it’s moving along rapidly."

Trump claimed overall success in the war, which was launched on Saturday, February 28, intending to remove the Islamic Republic’s leadership and destroy its military.

President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned the killing as “a great crime”, according to a statement from his office. He also declared seven days of public holidays in addition to the 40-day mourning period.

Read more on the Iran-Israel conflict:

Trump responds to Iran's threat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Trump warned Iran not to attack the American assets in the Middle East.

Trump stated that if such is continued, the US will not hesitate to hit the country with unprecedented force.

Source: Legit.ng