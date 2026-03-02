A lady living in Dubai has cried out bitterly on social media after having a terrifying experience at her residence

A lady has cried out bitterly on social media after an experience at her Dubai residence, sparking à and prayers from across the globe.

The frightening incident, which was caused by missiles allegedly launched by Iran, brought the reality of war close to home for the lady.

Lady in Dubai posts the scary moment she saw a missile. Photo credit: @treazyblaq/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady cries out over missiles

The worried lady, known on TikTok as @treazy, shared a chilling video capturing the moment an alleged missile flew alarmingly close to her building, sending her into a desperate search for safety.

Fear overwhelmed her as she reached out to her online community for prayers, revealing that she was hastily leaving her building to seek shelter amidst fears of further attacks.

In her words:

"Pray for me. I am in UAE. This came so close. Leaving our building looking for where to seek shelter. Pray for US. Iran is sending missiles to us in Dubai."

Dubai-based lady captures the scary moment she witnessed a missile flying. Photo credit: @treazyblaq/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady cries out over missiles

The unsettling clip sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many expressing shock, sympathy, and support for the lady and those affected by the escalating tensions.

The video, which quickly went viral, triggered a discussion on of the unpredictable nature of global conflicts and their far-reaching impacts.

@Barcelona_fake said:

"There’s this guy, Silas Orven, who claims he’s from the future. Back in August he predicted this would happen on February 28 — that’s honestly terrifying."

@r’ said:

"Please may god bless you and keep you and everyone safe, please don’t panic, it may be very very terrifying, but god is by your side and always will be, everything will be fine, remember god is with you at all times, believe in yourself."

@Fio A said:

"It's quite shocking how Silas Orven said that Israel will attack on february 28, he said this back in august, it's crazy."

@Goodycookie21 wrote:

"Hey guys I'm sorry when I annoyed you but i want to spread the gospel. So here we go: There is no greater love than that of Christ, who gave his life for us even when we didn't deserve it. And although he died, he didn't remain in the grave: on the third day he rose again, conquering death, proving that in him there is life, power, and redemption. He is alive today, present, touching hearts, transforming lives. Amen."

@IidamariiaB added:

"May Jesus protect all the people who call on The Mighty Jesus Christ. This is so heartbreaking to hear."

Source: Legit.ng