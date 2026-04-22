Singer Qing Madi had the internet buzzing following recent revelations about her career

The fast-rising star opened up about her former record label, as she battles with them

In a series of ourburst online, the star likened her case to that of her senior colleague Cynthia Morgan

Nigerian singer and songwriter Qing Madi has accused her former record label of trying to sabotage her career.

The musician said this came after her latest single, Pepper Me, was taken down from Spotify.

Qing Madi claims her old record label tried to ruin her career. Credit: @qingmadi

Source: Instagram

In a series of now-deleted Instagram stories, the 19-year-old artist alleged that the same people who tried to derail fellow singer Cynthia Morgan’s career are now targeting her.

She claimed the label had previously sued her for one million dollars but lost the case.

According to her, they are now frustrated by her growth.

“Lol, my ex-label, the same people that tried to destroy Cynthia Morgan, are trying to do the same to me. It’s paining you that I didn’t give up even after suing me for 1 million dollars and losing your case,” she wrote.

Qing Madi emphasised that she rarely complains online, preferring to stay focused on her music. However, she criticised her former label for removing her track just as it was gaining traction. In another post, she directly called out Joy Tongo, telling her to “leave me alone,” and vowed not to be silenced like Cynthia Morgan.

“Cynthia Morgan cried and was silenced. It won’t happen with me,” she declared.

Despite the setback, Qing Madi assured fans that Pepper Me would return to streaming platforms.

She stressed that her silence should not be mistaken for protecting her ex-label’s image, insisting that she only wants to make music while they “play dirty.”

“I’ll resolve it, don’t worry. The song will be up again. Just because I chose to keep quiet doesn’t mean I care about protecting your image. I just want to do music, that’s all. But you want to play dirty. I’m 19, bro. Let me be!!!” she added.

See her post below:

Netizens react to Qing Madi's outrage

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hardey_nike_111 said:

"Some of this Nigeria record label be like secret cults 😂😂😂."

hasse_aa said:

"Who is this one. Everybody in that una lagos is a singer."

b_uniqu.e said:

"There’s really something dark behind most record labels that most don’t know about."

swt_juie said:

"Record labels are more than what we think! Someone is here speaking up and some people are typing shiii😢Does it really mean every industry in Nigeria must be dark and demonic?!"

memessbyfavour said:

"Always get a lawyer involve before signing anything."

evelyn____xx said:

"Why is it so hard for labels to let artist go."

abbeyxyder said:

"Being young is not an excuse to be naive. Watch the contract you signed, get a credible lawyer before signing anything, do not allow desperation for fame to cloud your judgment. Record label na saint before you make am but afterwards na Sam Larry😂."

ach___sure said:

"Before we judge the record label I would like to ask you: Are there any unfinished contracts that you needed to deliver to them before you moved on? How was your deal structured and did you complete your own side of any agreements signed before they invested in you?"

king.anikaa said:

"@joytongo please leave her alone!"

girly.kim2 said:

"This shouldn’t be taken as a joke using Cynthia Morgan as a case study I wouldn’t want what happened to her to happen to madi God please."

shes_90sbabyyyy said:

"Now she’s speaking out,some of you are busy bashing her 🤦🏽‍♀️ no way this is a real place."

gele_girl said:

"But why are record labels always hell bent on tying down artist or trying to ruin them when they leave? Are we not all supposed to be able to leave a thing if it no longer serves us?"

Singer Qing Madi says ex label tried to silence her. Credit: @qingmadi

Source: Instagram

Joeboy and Qing Madi perform at BB9 finale

Legit.ng previously reported that the organisers of the Big Brotehr Naija got their fans hyped up, and they brought two of Nigeria's finest Afrobeat stars to serenade the audience during their season 9 finale.

Joeboy, a Nigerian music star, was joined by 17-year-old Popstar Qing Madi to perform their joint song, Adenuga.

Following the electrifying performance, Joeboy performed one of his other beautiful songs, and the fans sang along.

Source: Legit.ng