A young man has taken to his X account to speak about the ongoing war between Israel, Iran and the United States of America

In his post, he shared his views on who he believes would win the war and which countries are likely to lose

Tensions have intensified across several social media platforms as netizens discuss the ongoing conflict between the nations

Online debate surrounding the conflict involving Israel, Iran and the United States of America intensified after a social media user weighed in with a strong opinion on the direction of the war.

The young man used his personal page on X to share his assessment of the situation, offering a clear view on which side he believed had gained the upper hand.

Man shares his two cents on the war between US, Israel and Iran. Photo credit: Marianne Purdie, Contributor / Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Man speaks on US-Iran-Israel war

Posting under the handle @cirnosad, he argued that Iran had emerged as the dominant force in the confrontation, while Israel and the United States had fallen behind.

His comments quickly attracted attention, as users reacted to his interpretation of events and the broader geopolitical consequences of the war.

In his tweet, the poster suggested that Iran had no strategic need to strike directly at American territory.

According to his perspective, provoking a direct confrontation might cause a shift in the nature of the conflict, particularly in relation to nuclear capabilities.

His post surfaced at a time when discussions about the war had dominated timelines and comment sections, with many users expressing anxiety about how far the hostilities might spread.

Man says Iran is winning the ongoing war with Israel and US. Photo credit: Manuel Augusto Moreno/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

In his words:

"Iran is winning the war. Israel and the US are losing the war. Iran doesn't need to target the US mainland, the party that does is the US/Israel to justify a nuclear attack on Iran."

Reactions as man speaks on US-Iran-Israel war

Netizens had different things to say in the comments section.

JRG Ovium said:

"This not even in the beginning, it not even a week. Peoples seems forget about the Iraqi war, yes the tech is indeed far way more sophisticated now than 30 or 10 years ago but the fundamental is the same. Until the USA announced Mandatory drafts like back then, Iran is loosing."

Dark 90 said:

"I honestly was in the camp that Iran should’ve struck first, I admit that I was wrong and they definitely surprised me. The US/israel can’t fix this. It’s over."

Allan said:

"U.S is now sending more refuelling planes to theatre. Where are they gonna land? They also now have to send B2 bombers on a rountrip from U.S mainland. Centcom has been demolished from the look of things."

Tombak king said:

"Hmm I was thinking about todays probability of nuclear strike on Iran and still it's very low as neither US or Israel are cornered enough."

Whydoyouask reacted:

"Explain how are they winning? when there are no footage pf meaningful hits? even last tşme in short missle exchange they caused more destruction."

Albetrox said:

"Cirno, how is Iran managing to continue the missile barrages and keep the fight up when the USA and Israel are hammering the mainland of Iran? It is quite impressive to be honest."

Soran said:

"As long as Iran does the whole "death by a thousand cutss" strategy and doesn't go too wild, then it will win."

Grizz said:

"Bro, evangelicals here in the USA literally love Tel Aviv more than the entire USA. Trust me busting up Tel Aviv will break their heart more than their home getting bombed here. Outside of evangelicals, every American is supporting Iran."

Siberian said:

"cirnosad since Iran has planned for this kind of war for long, what do you think are Iranian plans to deal with US/Israel nukes? Israelis leaders are zealots ready to blow up the world and Americans believe in their exceptionalism crapp so they 'can't lose'.

Dudeeeee said:

"I still think they are going to target Mecca. They need ground forces who are already in theatre. That is the muslims. So fake Iran nuking Mecca get tens of millions of suicidee soldiers to throw into the wood chipper against Iran. Win - Win in their book."

Pirooz reacted:

"We are witnessing the Islamic Republic of Iran's natural ascension as a GLOBAL SUPERPOWER. The world will now know the might of SHIA ISLAM! The resistance will LIBERATE Palestine and ALL of humanity from the satanic Baal tribe and Epstein empire. ALLAH AKBAR!"

Sam Zohat added:

"Americans try and leash your fk president! You cannot live under safe roofs while my people getting bombarding! If he moves to nuke, every fk one of Americans will be legit target forever!!"

See the post below:

Lady in Dubai sees 'missile' close to building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady living in Dubai cried out bitterly on social media after having a terrifying experience at her residence.

In a now-viral video on TikTok, the lady claimed that the missiles allegedly fired by Iran came very close to her building.

Source: Legit.ng