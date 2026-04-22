A young Nigerian woman who installed a 5kVA solar inverter with 5kW lithium batteries has grabbed people’s attention

The video she uploaded online showed the big battery of her solar system and the multiple panels she bought

She shared a breakdown of the total amount she spent on the solar system, the batteries, and the multiple panels

A young Nigerian lady made many people complain online after she revealed the total amount she spent to install a 5kva solar inverter with 5kw lithium batteries to rescue herself from power outage in the country.

She mentioned in her video that the light in her area used to be constant and reliable, but everything has changed, as there could be a power outage for weeks.

Woman shows off 5kVA solar inverter with lithium batteries, shares price breakdown. Photo Source: Tiktok/charcoalshade

Source: TikTok

Woman installs 5kVA solar inverter, shares receipt

However, due to her business, she decided to conduct research on solar inverters and eventually settled for one.

She revealed the price she paid for the solar inverter and the lithium batteries, as well as the panels used for the setup.

The lady, @charcoalshade, said in her TikTok video:

"I spent 4 million naira to finally have 24-hour light in Nigeria, and honestly, this is the kind of comfort I pray for. When I first moved into this apartment, we had about 20 to 22 hours of light but over time, everything declined."

"Power outages started lasting 1 week, sometimes even two."

"Personally, it affected me as a business owner and content creator. Unstable electricity just wasn't sustainable for me anymore. I needed stability and I needed ease, that's why I invested in solar."

Nigerian woman grabs attention after installing solar system with multiple panels. Photo Source: Tiktok/charcoalshade

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok video, @charcoalshade showed a receipt that contains the exact amount she paid for the 5kVA solar inverter and the 5kw lithium batteries, as well as the solar panels.

She added:

"I installed a 5kva inverter, paired with a 5kw battery and 8 units of 590 watts solar panels. In total, this cost me about 3.75 million naira, which is about 4 million naira."

However, some Nigerians who saw the amount she spent on the installation complained that the price was too high.

Reactions as woman installs solar inverter

Yomex said:

"That's too expensive, that package isn't more than 2.7/2.8m max."

Deleallover wrote

"Too costly. That's the amount I use in 6kva with 15kwh lithium battery. I bought it mysef nd called installer to install in which I paid 150k to install it. I'm using 2AC 24/7 "

CHYDO added:

"Good quality product but ur installer reap u, that 4m should’ve gotten Atleast a 10kwh and even 15kwh for u though it won’t be bicodi but 4m for 5kwh and 5kva is way too high. At max, u are suppose to spend 3m and even that 3m is a bit high though fair but 4m is over the roof."

c.azuakor art said:

"That amount could get you 5kva inverter and 15kwh battery instead of 5kwh battery."

NFA Solar Electrical Solutions noted:

"Too expensive at most this set up should cost 2.8m."

Joshua Knows Solar shared:

"I'm a solar systems consultant and I understand what determines the price of an installation. Now why is everyone particular about the price and not the value? Before you say it’s expensive, first understand the class of material and the professionalism of installation."

Fabjack gadgets added:

"It's too expensive for a 5kwh battery and a 5kva inverter."

Babatunde Olaide Salami said:

"That’s the money for 16klw battery madam! Where do you work?"

Damola Alaga noted:

"One of my biggest achievements this year is doing this for myself and I have no single regrets 😂😂 24 hours light and internet."

Beautysamuel09 said:

"Someone show like my comment so that I can come back when I'm done with my house because I need it."

Abass Ohilebo said:

"Over expensive., Almost 55% the normal price."

Watch the video below:

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man shared his review of a 1kVA solar generator he bought one month ago.

He said he bought the system along with a 390W solar panel and revealed that he spent about 360,000 on the generator and 75,000 on the panel.

Man speaks after installing 15kVA solar inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared his experience after installing a 15kVA solar inverter system in his home. He explained that he bought the solar setup about one month ago and revealed that it cost him about 6 million naira in total.

According to him, the system now powers his full duplex for a whole day when fully charged, and he said he has not regretted going off-grid.

Source: Legit.ng