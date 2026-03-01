Ayatollah Ali Khamenei confirmed dead following US-Israeli strikes, prompting 40 days of mourning in Iran

Khamenei's family members, including his daughter and grandson, were reportedly killed in the same attack

Protests have erupted in Baghdad as demonstrators confront security forces amid rising tensions following Khamenei's death

Tehran, Iran - The death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has been confirmed following the Israeli-United States attacks. He was killed at his office early Saturday, February 28, while “performing his assigned duties.”

Al Jazeera cited Iran’s Fars and Tasnim news agencies as confirming the development, adding that 40 days of public mourning have been declared.

Legit.ng gathers that Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law, and grandson were also killed.

How Netanyahu, Trump announced Khamenei’s killing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said there were "growing signs" that Iran's supreme leader, Khamenei, is "gone" after US and Israeli strikes.

Netanyahu, however, did not specifically state whether he is dead or not.

The BBC reported that satellite images earlier showed damage to Khamenei's compound in Tehran. It adds that unconfirmed reports in Israel and the US say he was killed.

President Donald Trump also stated in a Truth Social post that Khamenei was killed.

Khamenei’s killing: Protests erupt in Baghdad

Meanwhile, the US and Israel’s killing of Khamenei has triggered protests in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad.

Protesters were reportedly seen confronting security forces in the city’s Green Zone – the heavily-fortified area serving as the seat of the Iraqi government, parliament and foreign embassies.

Al Jazeera reported that verified videos show protesters waving flags and shouting slogans. Witnesses said the protesters were attempting to mobilise to storm the US Embassy there.

The footage also shows several protesters attempting to block vehicles at a roundabout near a gate leading to the Green Zone.

