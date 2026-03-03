Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie, have shared a new update about their trip to Dubai amid tension in the Middle East

The gospel singer and his wife had travelled to Dubai where they celebrated his birthday and their second wedding anniversary

The couple's new update has brought relief to many concerned fans and colleagues, as many reacted to their post

Popular gospel musician Moses Bliss and his wife, Marie, have revealed they are safe as they released a statement about their recent trip to Dubai amid escalating tension in the Middle East.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses' wife had stunned on his birthday in Dubai by organising a special praise-and-worship session to mark the occasion. The thoughtful gesture came as a surprise to the singer, who walked into the room and was taken aback by the arrangement.

The couple also marked their second wedding anniversary during their stay in Dubai.

However, in a social media post on Monday, March 2, Moses and his wife revealed they had departed the middle east as they expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out to them.

The couple also prayed for a lasting peace in the Middle East and across the world.

Sharing a picture of them onboard a plane, the couple in a joint post on their Instagram pages wrote,

"We arrived home safely. Thank you sincerely for your calls, messages, love, and concern, it truly means so much to us. We pray for lasting peace in the Middle East and across the world. May God’s peace reign over every nation."

Moses Bliss and his wife's update comes amid Iran's missile strikes on UAE targets following US-Israeli attacks on Tehran.

The incident ties into escalating Middle East tensions, prompting celebrities like Moses Bliss and his wife to evacuate rapidly.

Legit.ng also reported that Afrobeats star Asake returned to Nigeria from Dubai amid the tension in the Middle East.

Moses Bliss and his wife social media post is below:

Reactions as Moses Bliss, wife leave Dubai

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

pastor_psalmpong said:

"Seriously, was thinking about you guys. God’s good."

cheryl_dladla commented:

"Ey the way I have been waiting to see a post from you'll I went straight to the feeds I was like they are still there...we thank God you'll are safe."

mabel_n_adu said:

"We thank God for his protection and pray for lasting peace in the Middle East and everywhere in Jesus' Name Amen."

igbudungozi said:

"Thaaaaank GOD! I am so glad both of you arrived safely."

glittersnangels876 reacted:

"I was never worried, this woman is wise this man likewise. More Grace Bliss."

