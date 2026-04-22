Google has introduced a new AI-powered “Personal Intelligence” feature in Google Photos

The tool uses Gemini AI to improve image search through context and object recognition

It allows users to find documents, receipts and people more easily in their photo libraries

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Google Photos has been updated with an AI feature powered by Google Gemini, allowing smartphone users to scan, organise and retrieve photos easily.

The feature, introduced by Google, adds an artificial intelligence layer called “Personal Intelligence,” designed to improve how users search and manage their photo libraries.

According to the update, the tool uses advanced image recognition and contextual analysis to go beyond basic object detection, Techonomy.ng reported.

The tool uses Gemini AI to improve image search through context and object recognition. Photo: Google.

Source: Getty Images

With the “Ask AI” function, users can search for specific items in their gallery using natural language. The system can identify not just objects, but also context, such as recognising receipts, documents, or specific events captured in photos.

It can also group images based on people, activities or categories like “documents,” “events,” or “business records,” helping users navigate large photo collections more efficiently.

Potential benefits for Nigerian users

The development could be particularly useful in Nigeria, where many users depend on Android devices and cloud-based storage services.

For small business owners and professionals, the feature may simplify tasks such as locating transaction records, business cards or archived documents stored as images.

Digital creators and everyday users could also benefit from faster access to specific memories or files without manually scrolling through thousands of photos.

Privacy concerns emerge among users

Despite its functionality, the update has raised concerns about data privacy and digital rights, especially among users wary of how personal data is processed.

The concern largely centres on the system’s ability to “scan” and analyse images, including potentially sensitive content stored in personal galleries.

In response, Google said personal photos are not used to train its global AI models, adding that data processing remains within individual user accounts.

The company also noted that photos will not be used for targeted advertising, and that automated systems handle indexing, with human review limited to user-reported issues.

Data usage and accessibility considerations

The feature relies on cloud processing, which may have implications for data consumption and device performance.

In a market like Nigeria, where mobile data costs and network reliability remain key concerns, continuous background processing of large photo libraries could increase data usage and battery drain.

Google has made the feature optional, allowing users to disable it through app settings and revert to the standard gallery experience.

While the update introduces a more intelligent way to manage digital photos, its adoption may depend on how users weigh convenience against privacy and data costs.

For professionals handling large volumes of images, the feature could improve productivity. However, privacy-conscious users may prefer to monitor its performance and data implications before fully adopting it.

Google says personal photos are not used to train global AI models or target ads. Photo: Google.

Source: Getty Images

Google selects 15 African startups for funding support

Legit.ng earlier reported that Google has announced the selection of 15 startups from across Africa for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, with four Nigerian firms included in the final list.

Google said the cohort was chosen from nearly 2,600 applications, reflecting an acceptance rate of less than 1%.

The selected Nigerian startups — Bani, MasteryHive AI, Regxta, and Termii — focus on using artificial intelligence to address gaps in financial services and communications.

Source: Legit.ng