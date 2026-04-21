President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reconstituted the Nigeria Police Academy's 16-member governing council in Kano State

Senator Ibrahim Gaidam was appointed as the chairman of the new governing council of the Nigeria Police Academy

Tinubu appointed six representatives from each geopolitical zone to join the council following recent appointments

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reconstituted the 16-member governing council of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Tinubu also appointed six persons to represent the six geopolitical zones.

President Bola Tinubu makes new appointments in the Nigeria Police Academy Council. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

The President appointed the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, as the chairman of the governing council

Other members of the council include the chairman of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, and one representative each from the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information & Strategy, made this known in a statement issued on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Tinubu makes 6 new appointments

The six newly appointed individuals are:

Babagana Zannah Adam (DCP Rtd.) – North East

Emmanuel Torkuma Manger – North Central

Maigari Abati Dikko (DIG Rtd.) – North West

Dubem A. Obaze (KSM) – South East

Ajibogere Toyin – South West

Udom Udo Ekpoudom (DIG Rtd.) – South South

According to the statement, the Commandant of the Academy, the Provost, and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training will serve as ex officio members.

Onanguag added that the registrar of the Academy will serve as the council's secretary.

Nigerians react as Tinubu makes new appointments

@olukofe78876

May God give you more wisdom and more energy My president. Your achievements are giving some individuals sleepless nights, which is why they are frustrated and disappointed. They planned for your failure, but God disappointed them.

@EagleEy74852720

A retired deputy commissioner as chairman, while retired deputy inspector generals and retired assistant inspector generals are members. See incompetence in appointments.

@billad24

PBAT is strengthening the police academy in states for better performance and seamless operation.

@samuelbatu62254

Congratulations, may we have the best police officer in this era.

@TwuyiAsiwaju

Mr President is practically executing everything he promised Nigerians during his campaign in 2023. JAGABAN 2023-2031

@ONkpoka

Retired Police officers occupied the Aso Rock gate in protest of poor pension, tell us why Mr President has withheld Assent to the Exit Bill of Police from the notorious Contributory Pension Scheme. The National Assembly has done its part, but the President is refusing to sign the Bill into Law. Announcing the reconstitution of the Police Academy Council. Let Mr President address the plight of Police officers, both serving and retired. Their condition is very bad, and neglect can no longer be hidden.

New beginnings as President Bola Tinubu's 16-member council for the Nigeria Police Academy takes shape. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

President Tinubu announces fresh appointment

Recall that President Tinubu approved the appointment of a director general and CEO of the NBMA, Fatima Suleiman Zuntu

This was disclosed in a statement from the office of the Secretary General of the Federation (SGF) and signed by Chris Ugwuegbulam, head of information and public relations, on Monday, April 20.

According to the statement, Fatima Zuntu will be serving for an initial period of four years, which became effective on Thursday, April 16. 2026.

Tinubu makes 7 new appointments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu appointed Dalhatu Abubakar as chairman of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange.

Tinubu also appointed a new board that aims to enhance Nigeria's commodity trading and non-oil exports.

The Presidency said the appointments will take immediate effect, focusing on market transparency and accountability.

Source: Legit.ng