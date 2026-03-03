A mother of a US soldier burst into tears amid the attack against the Islamic Republic of Iran and posted a video online.

The mother explained why she is crying as the caption shows what just happened to her son, who is a soldier.

The video made many people emotional and they took to the comments page to speak about the woman and her post

As the conflict between the United States (US) and the Islamic Republic of Iran continues, a citizen of America burst into tears and shared what happened to her son, who is a soldier serving in the US Army.

The woman was seen in a video that made many people emotional, as she spoke about her situation, with a caption about her son visible in the clip.

US soldier’s mom weeps in viral video, explains what happened to her son. Middle and right photos for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Tiktok/nitarunsmn, Getty Images/Win McNamee/MANDEL NGAN

Mother of US soldier weeps

The emotional mother held her phone and began to speak in the video. She explained that it was her rest day, but she decided to step outside to get some fresh air because of what she was expecting.

She said:

“Today is my rest day, but the only thing I can do is get outside, get some fresh air, and pray for peace.”

The caption of the video explained her situation as she shared what had just happened to her son, who is a serving member of the United States Army.

Mother of US army soldier shares emotional video amid Iran attack. Right photo for illustration purpose only. Photo Source: Tiktok/nitarunsmn, Getty Images/MANDEL NGAN

She explained the reason for her tears in the video. According to her, he has been deployed to a specific location amid the conflict between the US and Iran.

@nitarunsmn wrote:

“My son is in the US Army. He’s on deployment to the Middle East. I am not okay. He is okay, but I am not.”

The emotional video caught the attention of many people, who immediately reacted to it in the comments section.

Reactions as US attacks Iran

Lauralie Cordova White wrote:

"I'm originally from Nauvoo Alabama 🇺🇸 GOD bless America and God bless our troops and most importantly God bless our president Donald Trump."

bravo said:

"He was not forced to join army."

Magaly Pruneda stressed:

"Your son is our hero 🙏 prayers for u and your family."

therealbellacarter said:

"My son turned 18 last year & we decided after November that he wouldn’t serve under this administration."

o_o_ella_o_o asked:

"What’s your son doing there?"

𝐴𝐻𝑀𝐸𝐷 noted:

"Your sons are killing our children, bombing our country, and stealing its wealth. Your government is criminal and has killed millions of innocent people around the world. Get out of our country. Your soldiers are burning alive in their bases; so far, 560 have been killed after all the bases were bombed. Trump, the..t of minors, and the war criminal Netanyahu have implicated your soldiers and officers."

Lori shared:

"I’m so sorry, I’m a military Mom also and my heart is very heavy. Sending you (((HUGS))) and I’ve literally said so many prayers for all of our babies and loved ones."

$3791(6783&29 said:

"He will be ok JESUS is near him nothing can touch your son.

.zxy said:

"You didn’t say anything before about this war. and we have nothing to do with it. He went there by his own choice . We don’t want innocent little children to be killed and destroyed, and it’s not even his country that he’s fighting for."

