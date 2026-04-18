A proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A proud father, Maroof Afolabi, posted the result of his underage daughter who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A father shows the 2026 UTME result of his underage daughter in science class. Photo: @maroofafolabi

Source: Twitter

UTME 2026: Man shares underage daughter's result

Identified as @maroofafolabi on X, the man posted the screenshot showing the UTME result of his daughter, Azeemah Kanyisola Afolabi.

According to the screenshot, the man's daughter wrote science subjects - English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 71 in English, 74 in Biology, 98 in Physics and 88 in Chemistry.

See the screenshot of the result below:

A proud father posts 2026 UTME result of his daughter who wrote science subjects. Photo: @maroofafolabi

Source: Twitter

The man shared a screenshot of his daughter's result under the post of the JAMB Public Relations Officer, Fabian Benjamin.

Fabian had announced:

"RELEASE OF RESULTS FOR THE FIRST DAY OF THE 2026 UTME. This is to inform all candidates who sat for the 2026 UTME on Thursday, 16th April 2026, that their results will be released today before midnight. An official announcement will be made to the public and posted on this page as soon as the results are available."

His post was captioned:

"My daughter who is underage. Alhamdullilahi."

See his X post below:

UTME 2026: Reactions trail underage candidate's result

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@ChelsianV47 said:

"98 in physics W s girl."

@Georgia54851843 said:

"Heyyy was she first batch."

@Ennymikewest said:

"There one is not really hard questions now? Go ask the OG's ones? They go dey tell u they haven't écouter the questions before."

@Idrismubarak018 said:

"But I checked mine is not yet out."

@BernardDive said:

"Ur daughter is smart I tap from her grace."

@odumodubae said:

"Congratulations to her Writing mine today I tap from her blessings."

@Pained4p said:

"Congrats e no easy."

@KestrinLucy said:

"Na only your daughter write na."

Tochi's praise said:

"Alhamdulillah."

Legit.ng reported that the JAMB announced a revision to the timetable for the 2026 UTME, introducing an adjusted session structure just days before the exam begins nationwide.

The examination is scheduled to start this week across accredited Computer-Based Test centres.

UTME candidate cries out over exam schedule

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who reprinted her JAMB slip has cried out online after seeing the scheduled location for her exam.

In a now-viral post shared on TikTok, she displayed details of the location and questioned netizens about the place.

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to share their various reactions.

Source: Legit.ng