A man, who claims to be a spiritual architect and prophet, has reacted on Facebook after his dream about America attacking Iran became a reality 13 years later

On February 28, the United States and Israel started a series of strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which targeted the country's security forces, leadership, nuclear programmes and missile sites

Commenting on his dream now happening, the man informed people that we are now living in the vision he scribbled in a notebook years back

Shilo Israel-Holliday, a self-acclaimed spiritual architect and prophet, has expressed delight after a dream he had 13 years ago about America attacking Iran finally came to pass.

Shilo took to Facebook on February 28 to share his emotional reaction, noting that the world is now living in the vision.

His dream suggests that the attack would trigger World War III. Shilo shared a screenshot of his post dated 2021, when he also reminded people about his dream.

Shilo noted that it was the first dream God gave him over a decade ago, and he compared the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, to the reverse happening to the US. He wrote on Facebook:

"We saw “America attcking Iran during WW3”.

"We are living in this vision RN. (It’s in highlight).

"I am rejoicing and crying to the heavens.

"- The first dream God gave me over 13 years ago has finally manifested to it’s totality.

"America has unalived Iran’s Supreme Leader, that’s the equivalent to Iran unaliving Trump. #War (largest US attack to Iran in History).

"This is unprecedented friends and very serious. It’s important to know what’s happening rather than IGNORE what’s impacting our daily lives because you wanna be “positive”. From what I seen in dreams. People like that don’t make it.

"Hey Siri? Play Been On by - G-Eazy."

US vs Iran: Man further comments on dream

An excited Shilo in the comment section of his Facebook post celebrated that his dream is already happening before our very eyes and appreciated everyone who has been part of the 'long game vision'.

"They say it takes 10 years to become an "overnight success." It took me 13.

"13 years ago, America attacking Iran causing WW3 was just a scribble in a notebook and a quiet hope prophetically. Back then, I didn't have the resources, the network, or even the full confidence that I could pull this decade wait off. I’ve had moments where I wanted to pivot. Years where it felt like I was moving backwards. Times when "the vision" felt more like a hallucination than a reality. Many friends mocked me & left my side. Woman leaving me for another man because WW3 makes me happy.

"But 13 years teaches you something that a quick win never can: Persistence is the ultimate competitive advantage. Seeing this milestone finally come to pass isn't just about the achievement itself, it’s about honoring the version of me from a decade ago who refused to give up when things got quiet & rough.

"I’m beyond grateful to everyone who has been part of this long game vision. To my family and so many others who have cheered me on, your belief kept the fire burning during the seasons when I was running on fumes.

"We FINALLY made it. Now, let’s see what the next 13 years look like."

Reactions trail man's dream coming to pass

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the US President Donald Trump had mentioned when attacks on Iran might end.

Iran sends warning after US, Israel strikes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had warned of widespread consequences after the United States and Israel strikes killed its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

According to China News, Araghchi made the remarks in a letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council on Sunday, one day after the strikes. According to the official news agency IRNA, the attacks targeted Tehran and several other Iranian cities, resulting in the death of the country’s top leader.

The foreign minister described the strikes as “aggressive, unprovoked and unjustified” actions against Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said the United States and Israel “deliberately” targeted the highest-ranking official of an independent UN member state.

Source: Legit.ng