The world football governing body, FIFA has issued a strong statement over Iran's possible withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup

The Middle East nation's decision is a result of the tension following a joint military action involving US and Israel

Nigeria are still awaiting FIFA's judgement over the ineligible players fielded in the African playoffs

Iran has hinted at the possibility of not featuring in this year's FIFA World Cup despite securing qualification.

The Persian Lions booked their place as early as March 2025, becoming one of the first nations to confirm participation through the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

World Cup co-hosts, US and Israel launched a joint military combat operation against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the early hours of Friday, February 28, 2026, after weeks of negotiations and tension.

Iran is threatening to boycott the 2026 FIFA World Cup, following an invasion by USA and Israel. Photo by: ATTA KENARE / AFP.

Iran threatens boycott

The president of Iran Football Federation (IRFF), Mehdi Taj confirmed that the country is considering boycotting the Mundial. He said:

"With what happened today and with that attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can look forward to the World Cup, but the sports chiefs are the ones who must decide on that.

Meanwhile, Iran boycotted the World Cup draw in December 2025 after the US denied senior federation members a visa.

The Iranian football leagues have been suspended after the first wave of US-Israeli attacks, while airspace in most Middle East countries has been closed.

FIFA issues bold statement

FIFA's Secretary General, Mattias Grafstrom, said the football governing body would monitor the development.

Grafstrom assured participating countries of their safety during the World Cup, including Iran. He said:

"I read the news about Iran this morning the same way you did.

"We had a meeting today and it is premature to comment in detail, but we will monitor developments around all issues around the world.

"We will continue to communicate as we always do with three [host] governments as we always do in any case. Everybody will be safe," per ESPN.

US President Donald Trump receives the FIFA Peace Prize from Gianni Infantino during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw on December 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. Photo by: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA.

Fans react to FIFA's statement

@Floxybby said:

"Having an Iranian national team and thousands of their fans traveling to the U.S. West Coast while active "major combat operations are ongoing creates an unprecedented security and diplomatic nightmare for FIFA."

@danzo_footy wrote:

"Feels like one of those statements that doesn’t really say much tbh, just buying time. If things escalate you can’t have teams or fans worried about safety, so FIFA might have to make an actual call instead of just “monitoring.”

@FarezDrive added:

"Putting Iran in a group where every game is on U.S. soil was always a gamble but now it is a total security nightmare. Whether it is a boycott or a ban Group G is about to look very different by June 🔥."

Meanwhile, Nigerians are patiently waiting for FIFA's verdict over the protest of ineligible players fielded by DR Congo during the 2026 World Cup playoffs in Morocco last November.

