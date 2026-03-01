Artificial Intelligence is now a central part of modern warfare, shaping how conflicts are planned and fought

Both the United States and Israel are deploying AI systems for military targeting, intelligence gathering, and strike coordination

These tools promise efficiency but raise urgent ethical questions about accountability, civilian safety, and the role of algorithms in life-and-death decisions

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being used in military operations, raising serious ethical and humanitarian concerns.

Recent reports highlight how both the United States and Israel deploy AI systems for planning, targeting, and intelligence purposes in ongoing conflicts.

Full List of AI Systems and Tools Used by Israel and US in Times of War

Below is a clear list of the systems and tools identified, explained in simple terms.

Mobile phone tracking

The Israeli military uses an AI tool based on mobile phone tracking. This system monitors the evacuation of Palestinians from northern Gaza, helping the military track population movements during the offensive.

The Gospel AI

“The Gospel” is an Israeli AI tool that generates lists of buildings or other structural targets to be attacked. It automates the identification of potential strike locations, raising concerns about civilian safety.

Lavender AI

“Lavender” assigns ratings to individuals in Gaza based on suspected links to Palestinian armed groups. These ratings are then used to label people as military targets, a process criticised for its potential to misidentify civilians.

“Where’s Daddy?” Location tracking AI

The Israeli military also uses “Where’s Daddy?”, an AI system designed to determine when a target is in a specific location so they can be attacked there. This tool focuses on timing strikes based on presence.

OpenAI Deal with the US Department of Defense

On February 28, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed a deal with the US Department of Defense after its previous contractor Anthropic raised ethical concerns.

Altman stated the Pentagon agreed that OpenAI’s technology would not be used for “domestic mass surveillance” or “autonomous weapon systems”, stressing that humans would take “responsibility for the use of force”.

Anthropic AI used in US strikes on Iran

On March 1, NDTV reported that the US government used AI tools from Anthropic during strikes on Iran. The US Central Command deployed these tools for intelligence assessments, target identification, and simulating battle scenarios.

This came just hours after President Donald Trump directed federal agencies to stop using Anthropic’s AI systems.

The use of AI in warfare by both Israel and the United States shows how technology is reshaping military strategies. Anthropic is planning to challenge the Trump administration's decision to label it a "supply chain risk" in court - making it one of the few companies to directly do so in the US President's second term.

