An old video of the late Prophet T.B Joshua projecting the outcome of a possible war between Iran and Israel has started trending on social media after a joint military operation by the United States and Israel assassinated the Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In the viral clip, the late cleric urged his congregation to pray against the war between Israel and Iran, adding that such a confrontation would lead to a third world war and that it would be more brutal than expected.

Prophet TB Joshua then called on world leaders to ensure that the war was prevented from breaking out because nations would take sides, and World War III would start.

The death of Iran's Supreme Leader has escalated the tension in the Middle East as Iran vowed to avenge the death of Khamenei. President Masoud Pezeshkian disclosed that Iran's military will crush the bases of the enemy in the region, while describing the death of the Iranian leader as a "declaration of war against the Muslims".

However, the trending video has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Personality41 said the late cleric's prophecy is real:

"Unlike what we have now, prophecies are not thin that happen in short periods; they tend to happen years later. This here was a Prophecy from the man of God that is unfolding now. When men prophesied about the birth of Jesus, it manifested years later."

Ezekwem Zecks shared his testimony:

"After coming in contact with this man in 2013 with my then gf who is now my wonderful wife with two amazing boys, the tides changed for good for us !! A great man of god. keep resting in power."

Blue Panda said the war can be projected if the development in the Middle East is duly followed:

"This is no prophecy. Anyone who follows news concerning the Middle East region knows that there will always be war between Israel and any or all of its other neighbours. It's like me saying that there would be war between Egypt and Israel if we don't pray against it."

Aniche dismissed the prophecy:

"Even ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran since the 1980’s. Even my local dog could sense that a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran was brewing."

Sodipo Adeyemi prayed for peace in the world:

"Nations have taken sides, Pastors have taken sides alfas have taken sides, so, who's preaching the peace that the world needs now?"

