Benin arrest son of former President after foiled coup attempt

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Chabi Yayi, son of former Beninese president has been arrested a week after a foiled coup attempt in the West African country.

Yayi, son of current opposition figure Thomas Boni Yayi was arrested early Sunday, December 14, 2025 at his home.

As reported by TKT, several relatives told AFP that no reason was given for arresting the son of the former president.

"At this time, we don't know what he is accused of."

A member of the Democrats Party (DP) also confirmed the arrest of Yayi

The main opposition party, which Yahi heads said:

"We don't know if it is linked to the events of last Sunday," said another close friend.”

Several participants including the former minister of defence and key opposition figure Candide Azannai have been arrested since the December 7 putsch attempt.

Azannai was placed in police custody for "conspiracy against the authority of the state and incitement to rebellion."

Several of those who staged the failed coup, including their leader Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, remain at large.

Benin coup: How Nigeria deployed troops to restore order

Recall that Nigeria deployed fighter jets and ground troops to thwart the attempted coup in the Benin Republic.

Soldiers stormed the state television and announced the dissolution of the government before they were overpowered

Benin Republic authorities regained control and confirmed that constitutional order had been restored.

