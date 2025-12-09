ECOWAS rival union, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) has arrested 11 Nigerian soldiers in Burkina Faso

A Nigerian Air Force aircraft carrying 11 soldiers was forced to land in Burkan Faso on Monday, December 8, 2025

The AEC comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger Republic shared more details about the detention of the Nigerian soldiers in a statement

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Burkina Faso - The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) has detained no fewer than 11 Nigerian soldiers in Burkina Faso after thwarting a militray coup attempt in Benin Republic.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger broke away from the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) as a result of coups to float the Confederation of Sahel States (AES) to rival the regional bloc.

The Confederation of Sahel States (AES) forces Nigerian aircraft to land in Burkina Faso. Photo credit: @NigAirForce

Source: Twitter

ECOWAS suspended the three countries due to the toppling of democratic governments in those nations.

It is however unclear if the 11 soldiers were part of the standby force or among the troops deployed to crush the insurrection in Benin.

As reported by Daily Trust, AES said a Nigerian aircraft with 11 soldiers violated Burkina Faso’s airspace and was forced to land in the country.

The AES in a statement issued on Monday, December 8, 2025, described the incident as a violation of sovereignty, vowing to protect its airspace.

“The Confederation of Sahel States informs the public that a C130 aircraft belonging to the Air Force of the Federal Republic of Nigeria was forced to land today, December 8, 2025, in Bobo Dioulasso, Burkina Faso, following an in-flight emergency while operating in Burkinabe airspace. The military aircraft had two (2) crew members and nine (9) passengers on board, all military personnel.”

The ECOWAS- rival said an investigation highlighted that the Nigerian aircraft lack of authorisation to fly over Burkinabe territory for this military apparatus.

“In this regard, and on the instructions of the Heads of State, the Arian and anti-aircraft defences of the Confederal space put on maximum alert, in accordance with the Declaration of the College of Heads of State dated December 22, 2024, were authorised to neutralise any aircraft that would violate the confederal space.”

The President Boal Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is yet to react to the development.

Benin coup: How Nigeria deployed troops to restore order

Recall that the Nigerian government deployed fighter jets and ground troops to thwart the attempted coup in the Benin Republic

Soldiers stormed the state television and announced the dissolution of the government before they were overpowered

Benin authorities regained control and confirmed that constitutional order had been restored.

Benin coup: Video shows rebels reportedly firing at NAF jet

Legit.ng also reported that a joint military force, comprising the Beninese army, the Nigerian Air Force, and French forces, foiled another coup attempt in the country's Sahel region.

The rebel soldiers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, justified their actions by criticising President Patrice Talon’s management of the Benin Republic.

Amid President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria's assistance, coup plotters reportedly fired at what appeared to be an NAF fighter jet on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Source: Legit.ng