A joint military force, comprising the Beninese army, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), and French forces, foiled another coup attempt in the democracy-weary Sahel region

The rebel soldiers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, justified their actions by criticising President Patrice Talon’s management of Benin Republic

Amid Nigeria's assistance, coup plotters reportedly fired at what appeared to be a NAF fighter jet on Sunday, December 7

Cotonou, Benin Republic - A video has emerged reportedly showing Benin coupists firing wildly to down Nigeria's anti-coup attack aircraft.

Russian media outlet RT shared a clip of the purported attack on Monday, December 8.

'Benin coupists shoot' Nigerian jet

In the 10-second clip, what looked like a military aircraft could be seen in the sky, and shots could be heard in the background.

The trending video can be watched below:

Benin coup thwarted amid Talon's presidency

Legit.ng had reported how President Patrice Talon's government experienced an attempted coup on Sunday morning, December 7.

Subsequently, Talon appeared on television to reassure citizens of the West African nation that the situation was now "totally under control" following an attempted coup earlier in the day.

Patrice Talon said, looking calm during the live broadcast:

"I would like to commend the sense of duty demonstrated by our army and its leaders, who have remained... loyal to the nation."

The government stated that it had thwarted the mutiny hours after a group of soldiers declared a takeover on national television.

A joint military force, comprising the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the Beninese army and French forces, foiled the coup attempt.

Huge explosions were heard in Cotonou, Benin's largest city and seat of government. They were thought to have been the result of an air strike. The extent of the damage is not clear.

Before the explosions, flight-tracking data showed that three aircraft entered Benin’s airspace from neighbouring Nigeria.

Guardian reported on Monday, December 8, that two jets have since returned to the Nigerian city of Lagos, and a third appears to be heading towards an airbase in Kanji in Niger state. At one stage, two of the aircraft were flying side by side, which analysts suggest indicates they were military planes.

Benin coup plotters hunt underway

Meanwhile, security forces in Benin are searching for the soldiers who tried to seize power, with President Talon saying they have taken an unknown number of hostages.

Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji, the spokesperson of the Beninese government, told Reuters that 14 people had been arrested in connection with the attempted coup.

In the same vein, a journalist in Benin told the BBC that of those reportedly arrested, 12 are believed to have stormed the offices of the national TV station, including a soldier who had previously been sacked.

The coup plotters said they were led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, whose whereabouts remain unknown.

