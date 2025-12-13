Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has got Nigerians talking after being spotted doing ushering work at the ongoing Shiloh 2025

The Shiloh event is the annual convention of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Cannanland in Ota, Ogun state

Shiloh 2025, themed Breaking New Grounds, commenced on Tuesday, December 9, and was attended by prominent Nigerians

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state has got Nigerians talking after being spotted doing ushering work at the ongoing Shiloh 2025, the annual convention of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Cannanland.

Recall that Governor Sheriff was the first governor of the Peoples Democratic Party to dump the party and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election, when he will be seeking re-election in office.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori doing ushering work at Shiloh 2025 Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff@RtHonSheriff

Source: Twitter

Shiloh 2025, themed Breaking New Grounds, commenced on Tuesday, December 9, at Faith Tabernacle, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state, with prominent figures like Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, and other notable clerics attending the event.

Oyedepo's sons and pastors David Oyedepo Jr. and Isaac Oyedepo also attended the yearly church event with their families.

Nigerians react to Oborevwori at Shiloh 2025

A video of the Delta governor doing ushering work at the ongoing convention has started generating reactions from some Nigerians.

Below are some of their reactions:

Odumakoko speaks on the governor's fitness:

"I nor go surprise if this Governor dey follow hin personal security team do warm ups every morning. E fit die."

Andy commended the governor's move:

"To be a good leader, you must learn how to serve even the least person in the crowd. I hope he is not doing it for clout because that is what they are good for."

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state attends Shiloh 2025 Photo Credit: @RtHonSheriff

Source: Facebook

Michael Isang noted that the governor is on the right track:

"What gives anyone the impression that there is a level of professional attainment at which one becomes too exalted to serve in the house of God? By God’s grace, that will never be true of me."

Urban said the governor had been doing that before his election:

"Before you spill rubbish, he has been serving for a long time in Living Faith Church before becoming even the speaker House of Assembly, let alone governor in Delta State."

Tunji Herbert criticises religious leaders:

"In Nigeria, religious leaders and political leaders are in the same WhatsApp group. Both work really hard to put the lives of ordinary Nigerians at bay."

Upele Alama said the governor is doing God's work:

"There is nothing special about this. A governor is not bigger than God. Allow the governor to serve God in his own way in peace. We attach too much importance to earthly things. Nobody is leaving this world alive."

See the video of the governor here:

Oborevwori meets Tinubu after defection:

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has met with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State in a closed-door meeting at the presidential villa.

In a statement, the president said he met with the Delta governor and his counterpart from Ekiti state, Biodun Oyebanji.

President Tinubu explained that his administration was ready to collaborate with governments at the sub-regional level to facilitate growth and development.

Source: Legit.ng