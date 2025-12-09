Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

A military coup is gradually becoming popular in the continent of Africa, especially in the West African region.

The failed coup attempt in the Republic of Benin on Sunday, December 7, 2025, adds to a string of such incidents across Africa.

Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeri Republic and other countries experienced coups in the last five years. Photo credit: @GoitaAssimi/@AfricanHub

Source: Twitter

African coups in the last five years

In this article, Legit.ng highlights a list of successful coups on the continent in the last five years, according to The Punch.

Mali

Colonel Assimi Goita was sworn in as transitional president after removing the Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August 2020 and the interim government in May 2021.

After promising elections in February 2024, the military postponed them indefinitely, citing jihadist violence.

Guinea

A troop led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power and arrested President Alpha Condé on September 5, 2021.

Doumbouya submitted his candidacy in early November 2025 ahead of the December 28 elections intended to restore constitutional order.

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso experienced two military coups in 2022.

Soldiers led by Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January, and Captain Ibrahim Traore became the transitional president after Damiba’s dismissal in September 2022.

In May 2024, the junta authorised him to stay for another five years amid ongoing Islamist violence.

Niger Republic

Niger’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, was overthrown by members of the presidential guard on July 26, 2023.

General Abdourahamane Tiani, head of the presidential guard, assumed power.

Gabon

In Gabon, ruled for 55 years by the Bongo family, army officers overthrew

President Ali Bongo Ondimba was overthrown by army officers on August 30, 2023.

The coup took place less than an hour after he was declared the winner of an election that the opposition called fraudulent.

General Brice Oligui Nguema was named the transitional president.

Madagascar

President Andry Rajoelina was ousted by the military following weeks of “Gen Z” anti-government protests in October 2025

Army Colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar’s new president, promising elections within 18 to 24 months.

Guinea-Bissau

The military took total control of Guinea-Bissau in November 2025, three days after general elections.

The military officers closed the land, sea, and air borders and suspended the electoral process three days after the general elections.

Guinea

President Alpha Condé was arrested, and the troops led by Lieutenant-Colonel Mamady Doumbouya seized power on September 5, 2021

Doumbouya submitted his candidacy in early November 2025 ahead of the December 28 elections intended to restore constitutional order.

Sudan

Army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan staged a coup on October 25, 2021, following weeks of tension between military and civilian leaders after ousting dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Since April 2023, war has raged between the regular armed forces led by Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by his former deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.

NAF reacts to Burkina Faso's alleged detention of 11 Nigerian soldiers

Recall that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) broke its silence after its aircraft and 11 Nigerian soldiers were detained in Burkina Faso on Monday, December 8, 2025.

ECOWAS rival union, the Confederation of Sahel States (AES), forced the Nigerian aircraft to land for allegedly violating airspace rules.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Headquarters, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, has issued an official statement to address the issue

Benin coup: How Nigeria deployed troops to restore order

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria deployed fighter jets and ground troops to thwart the attempted coup in the Benin Republic.

Soldiers stormed the state television and announced the dissolution of the government before they were overpowered.

Benin Republic authorities regained control and confirmed that constitutional order had been restored.

Source: Legit.ng