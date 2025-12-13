Breaking: Tinubu Approves New Establishment For Nigerian Army, State, Region Disclosed
President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the establishment of a new Depot Nigerian Army in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.
Major General Waidi Shaibu, Chief of Army Staff, disclosed the development in a video shared by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to President Tinubu on social media.
See the video here:
Source: Legit.ng
