Nigeria deployed fighter jets and ground troops to thwart the attempted coup in the Benin Republic

Soldiers stormed the state television and announced the dissolution of the government before they were overpowered

Benin authorities regained control and confirmed that constitutional order had been restored

Nigeria has played a decisive role in restoring democratic order in neighbouring Benin Republic.

This is coming shortly after soldiers attempted to overthrow President Patrice Talon, the Presidency has confirmed.

The attempted coup unfolded in the early hours of Sunday, December 7, when a group of soldiers stormed Benin’s national television station.

They announced the dissolution of the government.

However, the mutineers failed to gain access to the president’s official residence, which was under heavy military protection.

The whereabouts of President Talon were initially unclear, raising fears of a successful military takeover.

But, by Sunday night, the Beninese authorities announced that the coup had been foiled and constitutional order restored.

Soldiers announce dissolution of government on state television

Appearing on national television, the soldiers identified themselves as members of the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR) and declared the removal of President Talon, who has been in office since 2016.

They announced the suspension of the constitution, the closure of all land borders and the country’s airspace, and named Lieutenant-Colonel Tigri Pascal as head of a proposed military transition council.

However, Benin’s Interior Minister, Alassane Seidou, later confirmed that the armed forces had regained control of the situation.

“The defence and security forces have fully secured the country and restored the authority of the constitutional government,” Seidou said in a brief statement.

Nigeria responds to urgent request from Benin govt

In a statement on Sunday night, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed that Nigeria’s intervention followed two urgent requests from the Government of Benin.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended the gallantry of Nigeria’s military on Sunday for responding swiftly to the request by the Government of Benin Republic to save its 35-year-old democracy from coup plotters who struck at dawn today,” Onanuga said.

According to him, the first request sought immediate Nigerian air support to dislodge the mutineers.

“Acting on two separate requests from the Government of Benin, President Tinubu first ordered Nigerian Air Force fighter jets to enter the country and take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped,” he added.

He explained that Benin, through its Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made the request via a diplomatic Note Verbal, citing the urgency of the situation.

“The Republic of Benin requested immediate Nigerian air support in view of the urgency and seriousness of the situation and to safeguard the constitutional order, protect national institutions and ensure the security of the population,” the statement read.

Ground troops deployed for protection of institutions

Beyond air support, Nigeria also acceded to a second request for the deployment of ground forces to support Benin’s security architecture, Daily Trust reported.

“In the second request, the authorities in Benin requested the deployment of Nigerian Air Force assets within Beninese airspace for surveillance and rapid intervention operations under Benin-led coordination,” Onanuga said.

He added that Nigerian ground forces were also requested strictly for defensive missions.

“The Benin government also requested Nigerian ground forces, strictly for missions approved by the Beninese Command authority in support of the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups,” he said.

Nigerian forces already on the ground – CDS

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, confirmed that all the requests from Benin had been fully honoured, with Nigerian troops already deployed on the ground.

“Ours is to comply with the order of the Commander-in-Chief of our armed forces, President Tinubu,” Oluyede said.

