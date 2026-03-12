,Bishop David Olatunji Abioye celebrates 65 years, known for his significant impact in the Christian community

FCT, Abuja - The Founder and Senior Pastor of Conquerors Global Assembly, Abuja, Bishop David Olatunji Abioye, turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The former first executive vice president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide was widely celebrated for his impact in the body of Christ across the country and beyond.

6 Interesting facts about Bishop David Abioye as he turns 65.

Legit.ng reports that Bishop Abioye retired from Bishop David Oyedepo’s Winners Chapel in October 2024.

Facts about Bishop David Abioye

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some interesting facts about Bishop Abioye as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

These interesting facts are compiled from The Newman.

Date of birth/family

Bishop David Abioye was born on March 11, 1961, into the family of Pa and Mrs. Abioye from Kwara State.

Education background

The 65-year-old Christian author and preacher studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Kwara State.

Marital life

Bishop Abioye got married to his heartthrob, Pastor Mrs. Mary A. Abioye, on 9th January, 1988.

The couple is blessed with three children: David Jnr, Ruth, and Daniel.

Professional career

Abioye worked as a lecturer at Open Cast Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State, from 1985 to 1986.

Christian ministerial journey at Winners Chapel

Bishop Abioye was among the seven founding members of Winners Chapel, at its commencement at the Garden of Faith church, Barnawa, Kaduna State.

He was the first Choir Master of Bishop Oyedepo.

Abioye was ordained a Bishop of the Living Faith Church in 1993.

He dropped his plan to start a technological firm to solidify his finances after meeting Bishop Oyedepo at a Christian Student Fellowship in the 1980's

Bishop Abioye was the First Executive Vice President of the Living Faith Church Worldwide.

New chapter outside Living Faith Church

Bishop Abioye established the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly on the 4th of May, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly celebrated Bishop Abioye's birthday, stating that his impact is eternal, and his legacy continues to shine.

"Your life remains a shining example of humility, discipline, and steadfast commitment to Christ. Through decades of ministry, you have shown us what it truly means to serve God with excellence and integrity."

Nigerians celebrate Bishop Abioye as he turns 65

@pjgreat

Happy birthday to you, Daddy sir! You are an inspiration to many of us younger ministers. You're a testament that we can succeed regardless of when we started, as long as we don't break our focus and get distracted.

@dnrabalu

Happy Birthday, Papa. Your life has inspired me greatly. May our King continue to keep and uphold you, now and through eternity. Thank You Sir.

@DanielOnitiri

Happy Birthday, Sir! Thank you so much for your great example of faithful service to GOD and followership. Your impact is real, sir.

@ray4glory

Happy birthday, Sir. Cheers to an abundant and healthy life. More grace for greater impact. Congratulastios Sir

Highlights of Bishop David Abioye's life as he turns 65.

Bishop Aremu sends message to Abioye on his birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the birthday message of Bishop Thomas Aremu, a retired vice president of Winners Chapel, to Bishop David Abioye, triggered reactions online.

Bishop Abioye marked his 65th birthday on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

In a Facebook post, Bishop Aremu hailed Bishop Abioye's dedication, humility, and passion for God's work.

