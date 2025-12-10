Professor Wole Soyinka has criticised the large number of armed security personnel that he saw accompanying Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Soyinka mocked the situation by saying that President Tinubu should not have deployed Nigerian soldiers and air force officials to Benin to foil the recent coup there

The Nobel Laureate taunted Tinubu, saying the Nigerian leader should instead have asked Seyi Tinubu to go with his armed security escorts to foil the Benin coup

Ikeja, Lagos state - Prof. Wole Soyinka, Nobel Laureate, has criticised what he described as the excessive deployment of security personnel around the family of President Bola Tinubu, saying it reflects poorly on Nigeria’s security architecture and priorities.

Speaking at the 2025 Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR) Awards held in Lagos on Tuesday, December 9, and attended by Legit.ng, Soyinka said he recently witnessed a disturbing level of armed protection attached to the president’s son, Seyi, while at a hotel in Ikoyi.

Soyinka slams Seyi Tinubu’s security excesses

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu had confirmed deploying fighter jets and ground troops to neighbouring Benin to help foil a coup attempt by a group of Beninese soldiers.

In a statement on Sunday, December 7, Tinubu’s office said Nigeria’s military intervened in Benin after President Patrice Talon’s government issued two requests for help, including for “immediate Nigerian air support”.

Tinubu first ordered Nigerian fighter jets to enter Benin and “take over the airspace to help dislodge the coup plotters from the National TV and a military camp where they had regrouped”, the statement said.

Nigeria’s military sent in ground troops later, after Benin’s government asked for their support in “the protection of constitutional institutions and the containment of armed groups”, it said.

Tinubu praised his troops and said they had helped “stabilise a neighbouring country”.

But commenting on governance, human rights, and security excesses, Soyinka expressed concern over what he described as “another unnecessary military entanglement next door.

He said:

"Tinubu didn't have to send the Air Force and the military to deal with this particular insurrection, this threat to our own sense of security and equilibrium. No. There are easier ways of doing it. Let me tell you where Tinubu should have looked for forces to quell that insurrection. Right here, in Lagos. Right here. Or in Abuja, perhaps. I don't know. But there was no need to call the military or the Air Force.

"I'll tell you what happened. On one of my home visits, this was about two months ago, I was coming out of a hotel, and I saw what looked like a film set. And I said, 'oh, they're shooting a film'. That was on the grounds of this hotel. And a young man detached himself from the actors, came over, and greeted me, very polite, very nice young man. And I said, are you shooting somebody? I said, I'm just joking. Are you shooting a film? He said, no. And I looked around. There was nearly a whole battalion occupying the grounds of that hotel, in Ikoyi right here.

"So I went back in my car, and I asked the driver who that young man was. And he told me. And I saw this SWAT team, a mixture. They were at least heavily armed, at least some 15 or so heavily armed to the teeth security personnel. Huh. Looked sufficient to take over a small country, neighbouring city like Benin. And I think the next time, the president should just call and say, 'Seyi, go and quell the rebellion over there'."

