A Nigerian lady has shared a weird-looking handwritten note belonging to her roommate who's in 200 level

According to the lady, her roommate was studying medicine and surgery and wrote in a way that seemed terrible

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences with doctors and medical students

A Nigerian lady recently shared a photo of a handwritten note penned by her roommate, a second-year medical student.

The note's 'poor' handwriting had the internet in stitches, with many users sharing their own experiences with doctors' and medical students.

Lady displays roommate's 'terrible' handwriting

Identified as @Mabelang01 on X, the lady showed the note as evidence of her roommate's funny handwriting skill, sparking laughter among online users.

The post's author seemed to imply that the handwriting style was a normal pattern with students of medical school, and social media users were quick to agree.

Many shared stories of struggling to decipher prescriptions or notes written by medical professionals, with some attributing it to the rigours of the course.

Others saw it as a badge of honour for those who've survived the challenges of medical training.

"And na 200lvl this my med and surg roommate dey o. E don already escalate reach this point," she captioned the post.

Reactions trail medical student's handwriting

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Ayomi said:

"Biochemistry note, on the red side, lipogenesis, how acetyl coA has to be converted to Citrate by oxaloacetate catalyzed by d enzyme, citrate sythase because acetyl coA cant go to the cytosol of the cell for lipogenesis without citrate shuttle. Reaction induced by insulin."

OlaTunBosun said:

"I can read this clearly tbh. It's not that hard, you have and need to be this fast and sometimes write like this for prescription not all the time but it's always like this."

Justin said:

"Hope say this one nah just jotting handwriting, lecturer no care oo."

Adedotun said:

"Are these actual words or just jargons cos I can't read a single thing here."

Victor Ude said:

"Med and surg ke. Oh lord."

Man Kpam said:

"I doubt she will be able to recall those notes if she fails to study, and copy it into another note. Let's say the lecturer was dictating."

IamChapo reacted:

"My friend in med dey talk dey waka. But those guys are trying fr, they will even use 1 and some months to read before taking some exams, this guys Dey study ppl full university courses for one session."

United Breed said:

"Let me break it down. You can't sit for hours in the amphitheatre with a lecturer dictating rapidly. As time goes on, you begin to scribble and yet you understand what you wrote. Give a medical student this jotting and I'm very sure they'll understand."

Babyboynurse said:

"Someone got withdrawn from school due to bad handwritings like this. I don’t see anything in medical surgical nursing that should warrant anyone writing like this. It’s completely unacceptable."

Katie reacted:

"After straining, was able to read the lactase dehydrogenase part helping in production of lactic acid and I think I saw Pyruvate somewhere too. Lmao this handwriting na case."

Truth commented:

"If you no get foundation for preclinicals and path and pharm. You go suffer throughout your career."

Amma added:

"I saw Succiyl CoA and Lactose, she is definitely reading metabolism of macromolecules. Make she no run mad oo."

Source: Legit.ng