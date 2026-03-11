Nigerians have reacted to the birthday message that Bishop Thomas Aremu, a retired vice president of Winners Chapel, sent to Bishop David Abioye on his birthday

Bishop Abioye, founder of Living Word Conquerors Global Assembly, marked his 65th birthday on Wednesday, March 11, and received well-wishes from his followers and other clerics on social media

In a Facebook post, Bishop Aremu hailed Bishop Abioye's dedication, humility and passion for God's work, describing them as inspiring

Bishop Thomas Aremu, a retired vice president of Winners Chapel church, has felicitated with Bishop David Abioye on the occasion of his 65th birthday.

Bishop Abioye, who was retired from Winners Chapel along with Bishop Aremu in October 2024, turned 65 on Wednesday, March 11.

Bishop Aremu's message to Bishop Abioye

In a Facebook post on March 11, Bishop Aremu described Bishop Abioye, born in Kwara, as an amazing servant of God, whose dedication, humility, and passion for God's work are truly inspiring.

Bishop Aremu prayed that God would continue to guide Bishop Abioye's steps, strengthen his spirit and bless him with fresh oil for bigger assignments. His Facebook message to Bishop Abioye read:

"Happy Birthday to an amazing servant of God. Your dedication, humility, and passion for God’s work are truly inspiring. I pray that God will continue to guide your steps, strengthen your spirit, and bless you with fresh oil for greater assignments. May this new chapter of your life bring new doors, divine helpers, and greater impact for the Kingdom."

Bishop Abioye's birthday celebrated online

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Bishop Abioye's birthday below:

Joel Adetunji said:

"Happy Birthday Sir, you are a shining light and a beacon of hope and redemption in Christ to our generation and the World at large."

Vitson Eze said:

"Happy birthday to our man pastor David o above it is well with you and your ministry and family in jesus name amen."

Damilola Ezekiel Isamuko said:

"Happy Birthday Bishop! You are indeed a true example of humility. God bless you and increase you greatly sir."

Ngozi Helen Abonyi said:

"Happy birthday to you, Papa. May God continue to bless you, your ministry and your family."

Kayode Agbetoye said:

"Happy birthday sir. As your days are so shall your strength be in Jesus name. Congratulations sir."

Olorogun Fidelis Erhiurhore said:

"Happy blessed birthday MOG, enjoy divine grace and God's abundant blessings now and always. Congratulations sir."

Ikhianosimhe God'sLove said:

"Happy birthday sir, more fruitful years ahead in Jesus Christ name."

