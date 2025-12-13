The EFCC has denied the allegation levelled against it by the former AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who is being detained

According to the EFCC, Malami, who was a top cabinet member of the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration, had yet to meet up with his bail conditions

Malami had accused the anti-graft agency that his detainment was to stop him from attending political rallies in pursuance of his governorship ambition

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed the allegation of political witch-hunting by the former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

According to the EFCC, Malami, who was a top cabinet member in the immediate past administration of late President Muhammadu Buhari, has not met the bail conditions, which were hinged on five requirements.

The anti-graft agency then expressed regret over the allegation that it was detaining the former minister to prevent him from attending political rallies and events, citing the case of a former governor and high-ranking member of the ruling party, who was recently arraigned by the commission.

It urged Malami "to expend his energy on meeting the five bail conditions he acknowledged and signed on November 28, 2025." It reiterated that the former minister should have worked towards meeting his bail because he "has neither met any of the requirements nor shown readiness to keep faith with them."

Nigerians react as EFCC speaks on Malami

The EFCC has, however, started generating condemnation from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Loyalty accuses the EFCC of being biased:

"If Malami, Ngige had stayed put in APC and openly supported the renewed BS. I am sure you won't be writing this long, boring epistle. You would have given them the Yahaya Bello, Okoyas, Tompolo, Beta Edu, Akpabio, and Okowa's treatment. That's why NOBODY takes you seriously."

Bulus Paul said the EFCC did not need to explain itself:

"An agency is bigger than any individual and shouldn't be wasting time responding to such through."

Ugo Ebe N’Aja makes another allegation against EFCC:

"I didn't expect anything meaningful from you guys. Okowa's sin was forgiven immediately he joined the APC. Okezie Ikpeazu, despite numerous petitions against him from the Abia State government, has neither returned our 10billion nor shown us where he built the airport, yet he has become an ambassador."

Nnadozie Blessing alleged:

"You guys are tribalistic, political and greatly favouring people in the ruling party. Once the person is not in the ruling party, you go after them. Look at the case of Ngige, who allegedly stole 2.2 billion allegedly oo according to you people and former governor of Edo state, 100 billion."

See the full statement of the EFCC here:

