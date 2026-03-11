Tension as US Only Military Base in Africa Faces Possible Attack amid Iran‑US‑Israel Conflict
- Concerns have risen over Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti amid the escalating Iran‑US‑Israel tensions in the Gulf
- The base sits less than 100 miles from the Houthis in Yemen, putting it within reach of Iran‑aligned attacks
- It is feared that disruption at the base could affect shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, impacting global trade
Concern is rising over the safety of the United States’ only permanent military base in Africa as tensions escalate in the Middle East.
The facility, Camp Lemonnier, is located in Djibouti near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s most important shipping routes. The strait links the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden and carries about 12% of global trade.
Recent developments in the Gulf have heightened fears that the base could become a target. Iran, recently, has been responding to US and Israeli strikes by directing attacks at American allies and military installations through allied groups in the region.
Meanwhile, Djibouti sits within reach of missiles and drones that could potentially be launched by Iran-aligned groups such as the Houthis in Yemen.
The base is located less than 100 miles from Yemen and is home to over 4,000 US troops who carry out counterterrorism missions and help protect shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.
Because of its strategic location, any disruption to activities at Camp Lemonnier could have consequences beyond military operations.
How tensions could disrupt global shipping routes
As disclosed by BBC Africa, the United States pays Djibouti about $63 million annually to maintain the base, which plays a major role in security operations across Africa and the Middle East.
However, the location of the base also places it close to a critical global trade corridor. The Bab el-Mandeb Strait is used by ships transporting an estimated six million barrels of oil every day, much of it heading to Europe and Africa.
In addition to oil, the route is widely used for the shipment of essential goods such as wheat, rice, and sugar destined for markets across Africa.
It is warned that if tensions in the region disrupt shipping routes around Djibouti or the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the effects could be felt far beyond the conflict zone. Delays in maritime transport could push up prices of food and energy in major cities, including Cairo, Lagos, and Nairobi, as well as in parts of Europe.
