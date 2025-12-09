Just In: Nigerian Senate Approves Troops Deployment To Benin Republic

The Senate has approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to the Republic of Benin in support of efforts to restore peace and stability following last weekend’s attempted coup.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this on Tuesday during plenary after lawmakers considered the request in the Committee of the Whole in line with section 5, Part 11 of the Constitution.

The Senators unanimously voted in favour of the deployment, giving legislative backing for the regional security intervention.

Akpabio described the decision as a step in the right direction, noting that instability in any neighboring state poses a threat to the entire region.

“An injury to one is an injury to all,” the lawmaker said. He underscored that it is Nigeria’s responsibility to support its Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) partner.

The Senate’s consent letter will be transmitted to President Tinubu immediately.

Tinubu had written to the Senate, seeking their approval for the deployment of troops to the Benin Republic. He said that Nigeria has a historical responsibility to support Benin under the existing Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) security frameworks.

According to the President, the crisis demands “urgent external intervention” to help restore stability and prevent further breakdown of order.

Benin Republic’s attempted coup occurred on Sunday, when some military personnel announced the removal of President Patrice Talon.

