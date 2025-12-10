Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, who was recently listed as one of the ambassadorial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the recent military operation of Nigeria in the Republic of Benin.

Recall that a joint military force, comprising the Beninese army, the Nigerian Air Force, and French forces, foiled another coup attempt in the country's Sahel region. The rebel soldiers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, justified their actions by criticising President Patrice Talon’s management of the Benin Republic.

Amid President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria's assistance, coup plotters reportedly fired at what appeared to be an NAF fighter jet on Sunday, December 7, 2025.

Reacting to the development in the Benin Republic, the ambassadorial nominee took to social media to list the number of African countries Nigeria has launched military operations to establish stability since 1964. Below is the breakdown of the list:

S/N Names of African countries Years of Nigeria's military operation 1 Tanganyika, now Tanzania 1964 2 Congo 1964 3 Angola 1975 4 Mozambique 1975 5 Equatorial Guinea 1976 6 Chad 1983 7 Zimbabwe 1980 8 South Africa 1990 9 Sierra Leonne 1998 10 Liberia 2003 11 São Tomé and Príncipe 2003 12 Guinea Bissau 2012 13 Benin Republic 2025

Nigerians react to Femi Fani-Kayode's list

However, some Nigerians have started expressing their views about the list being shared by the former minister. Below are some of their reactions:

Sadam praised the Nigerian military:

"This is the true legacy of Nigeria, not just by word, but by decades of undeniable action. No other African nation has carried the weight of the continent on its shoulders as we have. From East to West, Central to Southern Africa, Nigeria has consistently stood up for democracy, defended human dignity, and restored order where chaos once reigned."

Esty wondered why Nigeria is not winning the war against insecurity:

"And we can not save ourselves from terrorists and bandits attacking and killing our citizens and soldiers.A general was killed, and nothing was done."

Angel Okafor said the action was illegal:

"It’s illegal for President Tinubu to expressly deploy members of the Nigerian armed forces to the Benin Republic without the approval of the Nigerian Senate. As a matter of fact, that’s an impeachable offence. Section 5 (4) (b) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that, "Except".

Mr Bash mentioned Nigeria's intervention in Gambia during the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration:

"Yes. Nigeria did all that and more. There is also the Gambia Yaya Jammeh situation we intervened in recently, during PMB's presidency."

