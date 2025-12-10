Benin Coup: List of African Countries Nigeria Has Launched Military Operations
Femi Fani-Kayode, the former Minister of Aviation, who was recently listed as one of the ambassadorial nominees by President Bola Tinubu, has reacted to the recent military operation of Nigeria in the Republic of Benin.
Recall that a joint military force, comprising the Beninese army, the Nigerian Air Force, and French forces, foiled another coup attempt in the country's Sahel region. The rebel soldiers, led by Lieutenant Colonel Pascal Tigri, justified their actions by criticising President Patrice Talon’s management of the Benin Republic.
Amid President Bola Tinubu and Nigeria's assistance, coup plotters reportedly fired at what appeared to be an NAF fighter jet on Sunday, December 7, 2025.
Reacting to the development in the Benin Republic, the ambassadorial nominee took to social media to list the number of African countries Nigeria has launched military operations to establish stability since 1964. Below is the breakdown of the list:
S/N
Names of African countries
Years of Nigeria's military operation
1
Tanganyika, now Tanzania
1964
2
Congo
1964
3
Angola
1975
4
Mozambique
1975
5
Equatorial Guinea
1976
6
Chad
1983
7
Zimbabwe
1980
8
South Africa
1990
9
Sierra Leonne
1998
10
Liberia
2003
11
São Tomé and Príncipe
2003
12
Guinea Bissau
2012
13
Benin Republic
2025
Nigerians react to Femi Fani-Kayode's list
However, some Nigerians have started expressing their views about the list being shared by the former minister. Below are some of their reactions:
Sadam praised the Nigerian military:
"This is the true legacy of Nigeria, not just by word, but by decades of undeniable action. No other African nation has carried the weight of the continent on its shoulders as we have. From East to West, Central to Southern Africa, Nigeria has consistently stood up for democracy, defended human dignity, and restored order where chaos once reigned."
Esty wondered why Nigeria is not winning the war against insecurity:
"And we can not save ourselves from terrorists and bandits attacking and killing our citizens and soldiers.A general was killed, and nothing was done."
Angel Okafor said the action was illegal:
"It’s illegal for President Tinubu to expressly deploy members of the Nigerian armed forces to the Benin Republic without the approval of the Nigerian Senate. As a matter of fact, that’s an impeachable offence. Section 5 (4) (b) of the Nigerian Constitution provides that, "Except".
Mr Bash mentioned Nigeria's intervention in Gambia during the late President Muhammadu Buhari's administration:
"Yes. Nigeria did all that and more. There is also the Gambia Yaya Jammeh situation we intervened in recently, during PMB's presidency."
See the full list here:
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng