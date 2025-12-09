Africa Digital Media Awards

Benin Republic Coup Attempt: Fresh Update Emerges on Seized Hostages
Africa

Benin Republic Coup Attempt: Fresh Update Emerges on Seized Hostages

by  Ridwan Adeola Yusuf
3 min read
  • At least two military officials taken hostage during the recent attempted coup in Benin Republic are now free men
  • As the manhunt for some military officials allegedly responsible for the coup attempt in Benin continues, Tigri Pascal, the leader of the coup, has been declared wanted
  • Pascal, a lieutenant colonel, was declared wanted alongside two other soldiers, Ousmane Samary and Sambieni Castro

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering world news.

Cotonou, Benin Republic - Two senior military officials taken hostage during the recent attempted coup in Benin Republic have been freed.

The BBC said in a report on Monday, December 8, that a government source divulged the information to it.

Security forces and officials respond during the Benin Republic coup attempt as hostages are reportedly seized.
Authorities respond as hostages are seized amid the Tigri Pascal-led Benin Republic coup attempt against President Patrice Talon. Photo credits: @jacksonhinklle, @Ntabwobajules
Source: Twitter

It remains unclear how they were released or if other hostages are still being held.

Benin botched coup: France provides support

In the interval, an aide to President Emmanuel Macron of France disclosed that France provided logistical support and surveillance assistance to help the West African state in response to the coup attempt that was foiled on Sunday, December 7.

Tinubu seeks Senate approval to deploy troops to Benin Republic, details emerge

France 24 noted this in a report on Tuesday, December 9.

Macron led a "coordination effort" by speaking with key regional leaders, while, at the request of the Beninese authorities, France provided assistance "in terms of surveillance, observation and logistical support" to the Benin armed forces.

Further details on the nature of the assistance were not immediately available.

Coup attempt: Calm returns to Benin

Calm has returned to Cotonou, Benin’s administrative centre, after sporadic gunshots were heard across the city throughout Sunday, December 7, but a heavy presence of soldiers remained on the streets.

Early on Sunday, December 7, soldiers calling themselves the Military Committee for Refoundation declared on state television they had toppled Talon, who has been in power since 2016, prompting a swift response from loyal army forces.

Benin coup: Trending video shows rebels reportedly firing at jet Tinubu sent

Talon first took office in 2016 and was re-elected in 2021. The 67-year-old's second and final tenure is expected to end in April 2026.

President Bola Tinubu flies to Patrice Talon’s rescue during Benin coup attempt
President Bola Tinubu rushes to assist Patrice Talon amid the Benin coup attempt. Photo credit: @officialABAT
Source: Twitter

Benin coup: Tinubu writes Senate

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has written to the Nigerian Senate requesting consent for the deployment of Nigerian troops to Benin Republic for a peace mission.

Tinubu explained that the move is in response to the attempted coup in Benin.

Godwin Akpabio, the Senate President, made this known while reading Tinubu’s letter during plenary on Tuesday, December 9.

Benin: Senate approves Tinubu’s request

Legit.ng earlier reported that the senate approved President Tinubu’s request to deploy Nigerian troops to Benin Republic as part of a regional peace-stabilisation mission aimed at protecting democratic institutions and preventing an “unconstitutional seizure” of power.

Senators considered the broader security and humanitarian implications of the proposed mission, particularly the potential for a mass refugee influx into Nigeria should instability escalate in Benin, as well as the likely impact on already fragile border communities.

Source: Legit.ng

