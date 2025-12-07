Soldiers in Benin announced on Sunday that they had removed President Patrice Talon from office

Sources close to Talon insisted he was safe and said the regular army was regaining control

The attempted coup came amid a wave of military takeovers across West Africa in recent years

Military personnel in Benin announced on Sunday that they had removed President Patrice Talon from office.

The declaration was made on state television by a group calling itself the “Military Committee for Refoundation” (CMR).

The soldiers said they had met and decided that “Mr Patrice Talon is removed from office as president of the republic.” Shortly after the announcement, the broadcast signal was cut.

President Talon reported safe

Despite the claims, sources close to Talon told AFP that the president was safe. One source said: “This is a small group of people who only control the television. The regular army is regaining control. The city (Cotonou) and the country are completely secure.” They added: “It’s just a matter of time before everything returns to normal. The clean-up is progressing well.”

A military source confirmed that the situation was “under control” and that the coup plotters had not taken Talon’s residence or the presidential offices.

The French Embassy in Benin said on X that “gunfire was reported at Camp Guezo” near the president’s official residence in Cotonou, the country’s economic capital. It urged French citizens to remain indoors for safety reasons.

Political background of Patrice Talon

Patrice Talon, aged 67, is a former businessman known as the “cotton king of Cotonou.” He came to power in 2016 and is due to complete his second term in 2026, the maximum allowed by the constitution. He had been expected to hand over power in April next year after ten years in office. His presidency has been marked by strong economic growth but also rising jihadist violence.

Talon has been praised for bringing economic development to Benin, yet critics have often accused him of authoritarianism. The main opposition party has been excluded from the race to succeed him, leaving the ruling party to compete against what has been described as a “moderate” opposition.

Benin’s political history has seen several coups and attempted coups. The latest events come against a backdrop of instability in West Africa, where Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Guinea-Bissau have all experienced military takeovers in recent years.

