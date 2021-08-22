The fight against drug peddling is intense in Nigeria as the NDLEA operatives continue to arrest suspects almost every week

One of the latest drug barons arrested by NDLEA operatives is a man named Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu

Ikeanyionwu who had earlier been declared wanted was traced to a church in Lagos where he was eventually arrested

Lagos, Nigeria - The Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a major drug dealer at a church in the Ojodu area of Lagos state.

Daily Trust reported that the spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, said the drug baron had been declared wanted for attempting to export 69.65kg of cocaine, heroin and cannabis to the United Kingdom.

The NDLEA officers had traced the wanted drug dealer, Stephen Afam Ikeanyionwu, on Sunday, August 15, to a popular pentecostal church at Mike Ajari street, Ojodu Berger, where they arrested him, The Nation reported.

Babafemi explained that Ikeanyionwu's arrest followed the interception of a consignment of illicit drugs on Thursday, August 12.

He said the illegal baggage had been sent to the airport for export through a freight forwarding company which in turn gave a driver to deliver at the NAHCO export shed.

The driver was arrested after which investigations uncovered the true identity of the actual owner of the consignment.

