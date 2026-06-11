Full List: Breakdown of UAE Army Salary by Rank Released in 2026
- The UAE Army salary breakdown for 2026 shows military personnel earning well above the national average, with pay reflecting rank, experience, and education
- Salaries range widely, from entry-level earnings of 148,300 AED to senior figures reaching 421,400 AED, underscoring the impact of career progression
- The report also reveals a 7% gender pay gap and differences between public and private sector pay, offering a full picture of military compensation in the UAE
The latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels.
Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.
Average military personnel salary in United Arab Emirates for 2026
A military personnel in the UAE earns about 275,800 AED per year, which is 18% above the national average of 233,900 AED. Monthly, this works out to around 22,983 AED before tax.
- Lowest reported salary: 148,300 AED (12,358 AED per month)
- Highest reported salary: 421,400 AED (35,116 AED per month)
This wide range shows how much pay can vary depending on rank, employer, and experience.
How Military personnel pay ranges in United Arab Emirates
According to World Salaries, looking at the distribution of salaries gives a clearer picture:
Percentile
Annual Salary (AED)
25th percentile
AED 183,600
Median
AED 259,100
75th percentile
AED 317,700
Lowest reported
AED 148,300
Highest reported
AED 421,400
The median salary of 259,100 AED is often more useful than the average, as it avoids being skewed by very high earners.
Military Personnel Pay by Experience in UAE
Experience is the biggest driver of pay in UAE. Salaries rise steadily with years of service:
- 0–2 years: 167,100 AED
- 2–5 years: 207,800 AED (+24%)
- 5–10 years: 294,700 AED (+42%)
- 10–15 years: 341,400 AED (+16%)
- 15–20 years: 376,800 AED (+10%)
- 20+ years: 398,300 AED (+6%)
The largest jump comes between 2–5 years and 5–10 years, when personnel move into leadership roles.
Military personnel pay by education in UAE
Education also plays a major role in salary levels:
- High School: 207,800 AED
- Certificate/Diploma: 286,400 AED (+38%)
- Bachelor’s Degree: 409,000 AED (+43%)
A master’s degree in the UAE costs between 97,900 and 294,000 AED, but graduates often see a 10% salary bump when switching employers.
Military personnel gender pay gap in UAE
Men earn 282,500 AED on average, while women earn 265,000 AED. This is a 7% gap in favour of men, reflecting both structural factors and unequal pay.
Pay raises for military personnel in UAE
Military personnel typically see a raise of 12% every 17 months, or about 8% annually. This is in line with the national average.
By experience level:
- Junior: 3–5%
- Mid-career: 6–9%
- Senior: 10–15%
- Top management: 15–20%
Military personnel bonus rates in UAE
Bonuses are less common in this role in UAE:
- 28% reported receiving a bonus in the past year.
- Typical bonus size: 1–3% of base salary.
- 72% reported no bonus at all.
Public vs private sector pay in UAE
Public-sector military personnel earn about 5% more than those in the private sector:
- Public sector: 239,300 AED
- Private sector: 228,500 AED
The public sector offers stability and benefits, while the private sector often provides higher upside through bonuses.
The UAE Army salary breakdown shows a structured pay system where experience, education, and sector all play major roles. While the average sits at 275,800 AED, the real story lies in the distribution with wide gaps between entry-level and senior ranks, and a persistent gender pay gap.
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Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.