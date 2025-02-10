Following a recent court order, the NDLEA has declared four associates of a Lagos kingpin wanted

The agency noted that the suspects were reportedly linked to Barryshine’s drug trafficking operations, linking them to multiple criminal networks

Members of the public with any information on the whereabouts of the four wanted suspects are encouraged to contact the nearest NDLEA Command

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), has declared four associates of Lagos drug kingpin, Alhaji Suleiman Aremu Ganiu (a.k.a Barryshine, Ejeoto) wanted.

NDLEA declares 4 ‘Barryshine’ drug cartel members wanted. Image for illustration purposes. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

Court grants NDLEA approval to share identities of drug suspects

The suspects were declared wanted over their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities for which ‘Barryshine’ is currently facing criminal charges at a Federal High Court (FHC) in Lagos.

The decision followed an order granted to the NDLEA by Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

In a statement shared on its website on X on Monday, February 10, those wanted for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities include:

Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai (a.k.a Alhaji Loyingbo); Oluwafemi Akande Abidoye (a.k.a Igbono, Baba Eje, Ade Iwaya, Femi Iwaya); Olumuyiwa Olufemi Ilori (a.k.a Murphy) and Alate Kafy Bakare Bukki of Kaffy Travels.

The court in its ruling on Tuesday January 28, 2025 following the reliefs sought by NDLEA in charge no: FHC/L/731C/2024 ordered as follows:

“That an order of this Honourable Court declaring one Olarenwaju Ramon Abdulai a.k.a 'Alhaji Loyingbo', wanted by a public notice with their photographs conspicuously displayed, who are presently at large for their involvement in multiple drug trafficking activities with Suleiman Aremu a.k.a 'Barryshine', 'Ejeoto' is hereby granted.”

See the photos of the four suspects below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NDLEA announced that US-trained filmmaker Emeka Emmanuel Mbadiwe was arrested on December 27, 2024, in his Lekki hotel room for involvement in drug trafficking.

Mbadiwe's partner, Uzoekwe Ugochukwu James, was also apprehended the same day at a warehouse in Ajao Estate, Ikeja, where he was collecting 33 parcels of Loud, a potent strain of cannab!s.

The shipment, weighing 17.30 kilograms, had arrived at Murtala Muhammed International Airport from the United States, concealed in large wooden boxes.

