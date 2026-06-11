The UK government has released the Civil Service annual salary structure for 2026, setting out pay scales across all seven grades

The framework highlights how salaries rise with responsibility, expertise and seniority, offering a clear career path from entry-level administrative roles to senior leadership

This update provides transparency for those considering a career in public service and shows how different grades contribute to delivering government work

The UK government has published the Civil Service annual salary structure for 2026, showing clear pay scales across seven grades.

The UK Civil Service has long been one of the country’s largest employers, offering a wide range of roles that support government operations and public services.

The UK Civil Service salary structure in 2026 shows clear pay scales across all grades. Photo credit: Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Often, the salary structure is reviewed and updated to reflect responsibilities, expertise and seniority across different grades.

For 2026, the government has released the latest pay framework, providing transparency for those already working in the Civil Service and for individuals considering a career in public service.

Salaries reflect responsibility, expertise and seniority, with variation depending on the department.

Administrative Officer/Assistant

Entry-level roles in admin support and operational delivery. Tasks include handling enquiries, scheduling meetings, filing documents and updating records. Average starting salary: £23,000. Entry routes: direct applications or apprenticeships

Executive Officer

Junior management roles supporting team leaders. Responsibilities include managing casework, supporting staff and updating systems. Average starting salary: £27,000.. Entry routes: direct applications or apprenticeships.

Higher Executive Officer

Middle management roles acting as project managers and team leaders. Duties include managing teams, preparing reports, managing budgets and drafting policies. Average starting salary: £32,000. Entry routes: direct applications or graduate fast stream.

Senior Executive Officer

Mid-level managers with significant responsibility. Work includes leading teams, managing stakeholders, drafting briefings and overseeing risks. Average starting salary: £39,000. Entry routes: direct applications or fast stream completion.

Grade 7

Senior managers handling complex work and providing expert advice. Responsibilities include managing HEOs and SEOs, setting priorities and fostering team development. Average starting salary: £49,000. Entry routes: direct applications.

Grade 6

Very senior managers accountable for major programmes. Duties include leading large teams, communicating with stakeholders and responding to policy changes. Average starting salary: £59,000. Entry routes: direct applications.

Senior Civil Service

Highest leadership roles including deputy directors, directors, director generals and permanent secretaries. Responsibilities include working with ministers, managing budgets, leading strategies and upholding Civil Service Code values. Average starting salary: £76,000. Entry routes: direct applications.

The 2026 Civil Service pay framework highlights opportunities from entry-level roles to senior leadership. Photo credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Items not allowed when entering UK school

Legit.ng earlier reported that the UK Government has confirmed new rules for schools in 2026, outlining items that pupils are not allowed to bring onto school grounds. These measures are designed to keep children safe and ensure schools remain secure learning environments.

Schools are allowed to use metal detectors. Pupils may be asked to walk through one even if there is no suspicion of carrying a weapon. If a pupil refuses, staff may carry out a search instead. Parents must always be told if a search has taken place. This includes details of the outcome and any sanctions applied.

These rules by UK government highlight the importance of parents and pupils understanding what is not allowed in schools. By following the guidance, families can help ensure a safe and supportive environment for learning.

Source: Legit.ng