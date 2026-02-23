Cartel violence erupted across Mexico following the reported death of El Mencho, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Fans are urging FIFA to cancel or relocate World Cup matches scheduled in Mexican host cities

Guadalajara, a designated host city, witnessed panic scenes after gunfire was reported near the airport

Pressure is growing on FIFA to reconsider staging 2026 World Cup matches in Mexico following a wave of cartel violence triggered by the reported death of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, widely known as “El Mencho.”

The unrest followed a military operation targeting the alleged leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

According to BBC News, authorities said El Mencho was seriously wounded during a firefight with Mexican special forces and later died while being transported to Mexico City.

At least six of his guards were killed, while three soldiers were injured.

Cartel retaliates after El Mencho’s death

After news of El Mencho’s death broke, cartel members launched coordinated attacks across more than 20 Mexican states, CNN World reports.

Businesses were torched, highways blocked with burning vehicles, and roads littered with spikes and nails to halt traffic.

Dozens of banks and pharmacies were set on fire, while buses were seized and burned in major towns. Videos shared online showed thick smoke rising above cities, including the tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta.

Particular concern has focused on Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s designated host cities for the 2026 tournament.

Panic scenes were reported at the city’s airport, with travellers seen crouching and running for cover after gunshots were heard near a nearby highway.

Mexico is scheduled to co-host the tournament alongside the United States and Canada in the first-ever tri-nation World Cup, with Nigeria hoping to be part of the countries participating at the mundial.

However, the scale of the unrest has raised doubts over whether matches in Mexican cities can go ahead as planned.

Fans urge FIFA to act on safety fears

As violence spread, fans took to social media to question FIFA’s ability to guarantee safety. Younes H-Hamou wrote on X:

"13 matches of the World Cup will be played in Mexico. The Mexican army just killed El Mencho, a cartel leader and now the cartel are on a rampage across Mexico with their own paramilitary troopers.

"This is nuts. I say we move the World Cup away from that entire continent. First the weather is bad enough on that east coast. Now Trump is on a madness. Mexico has exploded. Canada can't do it all alone. Get it moved lol"

Another user, Xspirit, posted:

"The call to cancel World Cup matches in Mexico is the right one if FIFA considers the safety of football fans. The happenings in Mexico are becoming a full-blown issue with the Cartel and the Mexican National Guard"

Olusegun added:

"To believed that this Country will hold visitors and players coming for the World Cup games. Worrisome."

Calls for relocation gathered momentum, with alternative hosts suggested. Jaspal Virdee wrote:

"Move it to England or even Germany. Two countries with the infrastructure and system to support a World Cup tomorrow."

MagicalModric reacted:

"Mexico and the US are too dangerous at this point. Don't know if Canada can host all the matches, but that would be the best option..."

Treble concluded:

"Safety has to come first. If the situation isn’t stable enough to protect players and fans, then postponing or relocating matches makes more sense than risking lives."

FIFA yet to respond as concerns deepen

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, across sixteen cities, eleven in the United States, three in Mexico, and two in Canada.

It will be the first World Cup hosted by three nations, and either Nigeria or DR Congo will be one of the African representatives at the tournament.

While FIFA has not issued any official response to the fan backlash, pressure continues to mount as security fears dominate discussions about the Mexican leg of the tournament.

