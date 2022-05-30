Finally, the law has caught up with popular drug kingpin, Henry Chukwuneku Okamaru after five months of a serious manhunt

The drug baron who was declared wanted in December 2021, has been identified by the NDLEA as a member of an international drug trafficking ring that operates between Nigeria and South Africa

Meanwhile, the owner of the 2000.6kg cannabis Sativa seized by the agency in a concrete mixer truck in Adamawa state on December 2, 2021, was arrested in Ondo state

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested wanted drug kingpin Henry Chukwuneku Okamaru popularly described as Lawrence Ik Okamaru) after a five-month chase, PM News report.

Okamaru was arrested in Ondo state in connection with the seized 2000.6kg Cannabis Sativa hidden in a concrete mixer truck in Adamawa State on 2nd December 2021.

Two suspects, Matthew Donuwe and Friday Nmborgwu were arrested in connection with the consignment last December.

Henry Chukwuneku Okamaru (a.k.a. Lawrence Ik Okamaru) has been arrested in Ondo state. Photo credit: NDLEA

Source: Facebook

The duo confessed to the crime

They had confessed that the concrete mixer truck with Lagos registration number SMK 890 XB was loaded with the illicit drug in Ogbese, Ondo state.

The duo was on the road for two months before arriving in Adamawa where they were eventually arrested by NDLEA operatives.

Investigations by NDLEA

Investigations revealed that Okamaru is one of the leaders of a cannabis cultivation cartel that operates in the Ondo-Ekiti axis, The Nation report indicated.

The NDLEA also believes he shuttles between Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Edo and Delta state from where he coordinates supplies of illicit consignments to Northern parts of the country and Lagos state.

The drug lord has also been identified as a member of an international drug trafficking ring, while he shuttles between Nigeria and South Africa where he settles his family.

He has strong control and stake in cannabis cultivation in Ondo, Edo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo states with large storage facilities in Lagos and Abbi in Delta State from where his consignments are distributed year-round.

