Ibrahim Momoh, a drug kingpin with the alias Ibrahim Bendel, has been re-apprehended by the authorities after escaping prison seven years ago

The notorious drug peddler was said to have been convicted for drug peddling and condemned to prison but escaped in 2016

A raid by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led to his recent arrest

FCT, Abuja - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) successfully captured Ibrahim Momoh, also known as Ibrahim Bendel, seven years after he managed to escape from prison.

Momoh, a notorious drug lord operating in the Federal Capital Territory, was apprehended during a raid on his hideout in the Dei-Dei area at Filin Dabo.

Ibrahim Bendel escaped Kuje prison on May 16, 2016, while serving his sentence for drug peddling. Photo Credit: NDLEA Nigeria

Source: Twitter

The NDLEA made this announcement in a statement by the Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

Ibrahim Momoh, who was a prominent distributor of illegal substances in the FCT, was initially arrested in 2014 with 385.1 kilograms of cannabis sativa.

How Ibrahim Bendel escaped prison

After being convicted, he received a seven-and-a-half-year sentence on July 22, 2015.

However, he escaped Kuje prison on May 16, 2016, while serving his sentence.

Acting on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives raided Momoh's warehouse on November 20, 2022.

The warehouse, situated within his poultry farm in the Dei-Dei area, contained 81 jumbo bags of cannabis weighing 1,278 kilograms.

Although Momoh was not present during the operation, his warehouse manager, 55-year-old Ghanaian Richard Forson Gordon, was apprehended, prosecuted, and sentenced to two years in jail.

Following this development, the NDLEA officially declared Ibrahim Momoh a wanted fugitive.

