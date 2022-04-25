Months after arresting Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, the head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday, April 25, announced that it has made another big catch: Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu.

The welcome arrest of Chief Ukatu will doubtlessly open doors for the agency as it advances its investigations into the faces behind numerous illegal drug businesses across Nigeria.

Among many other facts, this feat by the NDLEA will further substantiate the claim that Kyari is guilty and possibly knows more than he is willing to admit.

Ukatu owns about 103 bank accounts (Photo: Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu)

Legit.ng has assembled a number of facts about this seemingly elusive criminal who has been on the drug law enforcement agency for months.

Ukatu was arrested on board a flight to Abuja at the MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja on Wednesday, April 13 The suspect is the chairman of Mallinson Group of Companies Owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing firms Ukatu has been under the watch of the agency since 2021 His arrest came after surveillance spanning months He has a warehouse in Ojota, Lagos state Ukatu is a major importer of high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride such as 120mg, 200mg, 225mg, and 250mg The drug baron owns about 103 bank accounts

At last, NDLEA nabs drug baron behind N3bn Tramadol linked to Abba Kyari

The arrest was confirmed by a tweet from NDLEA on Monday, April 25. Part of the agency's statement on the development released by its spokespersons, Femi Babafemi, read:

“Billionaire drug baron behind the N3billion tramadol deal involving the embattled suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari-led Intelligence Response Team, IRT, Chief Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA."

